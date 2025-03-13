'Everybody Around The League Knows That's Me' - T.J. Slaton Highlights Key Role He Expects To Fill With Bengals
CINCINNATI — New Bengals nose tackle T.J. Slaton is switching from Green Bay to Cincinnati, but he knows his main goal remains the same: Stop the run.
Cincinnati had a rough run defense during the 2024 season, allowing the 19th-most yards per game (124.8 yards per game), 28th-best EPA/rush, and 31st-best success rate allowed.
The 6-5, 340-pound mauler is ready to help turn those numbers around.
"I'm pretty sure it's to stop to run," Slaton said to the media on Thursday about his biggest job. "That's me. Everybody around the league knows that's me, and that's the number one capability. But you know for myself it's to become an all-around player who can do it all. But at the end of the day, I'm here to take on the job at hand and I'm pretty sure that's to stop the run first."
Slaton is no stranger to taking a role and running with it. He's posted 55 defensive stops over the past two seasons and was either strong or weak against the run last season, depending on the metric you use (No. 1 in ESPN's Run Block Win Rate, 44 PFF grade in run defense).
"You gotta embrace the role. You gotta be able to want to be double-teamed and want to get off the double team and make the play," Slaton declared. "You gotta want to be stretched in order to get better at doing these things. Because, I mean, if you don't really want to do it, if you don't have the mindset, it's not really gonna work out for you. But at the end of the day, like I was a young player who was eager to play, so I took on that role to make it mine, and that's what happened."
Slaton is the lone outside addition Cincinnati's made on its defenseive front as of this writing.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Ageless Wonder Be a Depth Fit, Mentor to Jenkins, Jackson
Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?
Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'
Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency
Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021
'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor
Stat of the Jay: Bengals’ Newly Extended Punter Ryan Rehkow Is NFL Record Holder but Not Team’s First To Do It
Bengals Franchise Tag History: How Many Times Have They Used It? Who Got Extensions, and When? Who Got Traded?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could There Be a Hidden Gem Among Guards Outside of PFF's Top 100?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast