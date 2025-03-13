Report: Cincinnati Bengals Have 'Ridiculous' Asking Price in Trey Hendrickson Trade Talks
CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams have been willing to give Trey Hendrickson the contract he's seeking according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Despite that, a trade hasn't happened because the Bengals' current asking price is "ridiculous" one NFL general manager told Russini.
This was always the big unknown when it came to a Hendrickson trade. Giving him permission to seek a trade was one thing, but actually agreeing on trade compensation is another story.
Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season. He's one of the leagues best pass rushers. He's also entering the final year of his contract and wants a significant raise and a long-term extension.
If the Bengals truly wanted to trade him, they probably would've done it by now. They can sign him to an extension at any time. They could also trade him at any time.
Now that the first few days of free agency are in the books, Cincinnati could wait and see if offers improve between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. They could also make Hendrickson another offer and say "take it or play out the final year of your contract."
There are a lot of scenarios that could play out over the next few weeks, but the Bengals should want to put this to rest. Hendrickson should want to put this to rest.
If the Bengals value him and truly don't want to trade him, then the front office and Hendrickson's representatives need to get back to the negotiating table and work out an extension.
Check out Russini's report below:
