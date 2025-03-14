All Bengals

Look: Bengals Earn Incomplete Grade From Yahoo! For 2025 Free Agency Haul Thus Far

Cincinnati has not been aggressive to start free agency.

Russ Heltman

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs the ball during the first half of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs the ball during the first half of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Yahoo!'s Frank Schwab graded all 32 teams on their free agency runs so far and Cincinnati was one of two teams to not even get a letter grade amidst a slow start.

The Bengals and Steelers earned incomplete grades.

"Until we see what happens with Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson, who knows? The grade could be an A or an F. But franchise tagging Tee Higgins was the right call," Schwab wrote.

Cincinnati has added just three exterior free agents as of this writing: T.J. Slaton, Oren Burks, and Samaje Perine.

Yahoo! NFL Free Agency Grades
Yahoo! NFL Free Agency Grades / Yahoo! Sports

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

