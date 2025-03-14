Look: Bengals Earn Incomplete Grade From Yahoo! For 2025 Free Agency Haul Thus Far
CINCINNATI — Yahoo!'s Frank Schwab graded all 32 teams on their free agency runs so far and Cincinnati was one of two teams to not even get a letter grade amidst a slow start.
The Bengals and Steelers earned incomplete grades.
"Until we see what happens with Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson, who knows? The grade could be an A or an F. But franchise tagging Tee Higgins was the right call," Schwab wrote.
Cincinnati has added just three exterior free agents as of this writing: T.J. Slaton, Oren Burks, and Samaje Perine.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
NFL Insider Shares Update on Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson: 'Hendrickson Wants to be in Cincinnati'
Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets
Samaje Perine Knows Why He’s Back With the Cincinnati Bengals for a Third Stint, and This Time He’s Accepting of It
Bengals' Saga With Trey Hendrickson Should Come to Obvious Ending: An Extension in Cincinnati
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Have 'Ridiculous' Asking Price in Trey Hendrickson Trade Talks
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Ageless Wonder Be a Depth Fit, Mentor to Jenkins, Jackson
Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?
Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'
Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency
Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021
'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast