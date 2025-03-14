Report: Bengals Free-Agent Guard Target Teven Jenkins Visiting Seattle Seahawks Next Week
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Bengals free agent target Teven Jenkins is meeting with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.
Cincinnati is reportedly in the mix for Jenkins's services at guard along with the Giants and Seahawks. They are yet to replace Alex Cappa on the line after releasing him before the start of the league year.
Jenkins is widely considered the best free-agent guard available after playing for the Bears over the past four seasons. He's earned a 72.6 PFF Grade or higher in each of the past three seasons and just played 738 snaps at right guard last campaign.
