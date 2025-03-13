CBS Sports Gives Bengals Mediocre Grade Following First Few Days of 2025 NFL Free Agency
CINCINNATI — CBS Sports had various writers grade each NFL team's free agency period so far. Cincinnati got a mediocre mark, checking in with a "C-" during the opening week of the 2025 NFL League Year.
Cincinnati has moved at its own pace this free agency window.
"The Bengals were able to keep Tee Higgins via the franchise tag and signed tight end Mike Gesicki to an extension as they look to lock up their offensive core," the article stated. "However, the defense is the biggest need for a Cincinnati team that missed the playoffs last season largely in part due to the failures on that side of the ball. They were able to sign B.J. Hill and T.J. Slaton to bolster the interior of the defensive line, but more work needs to be done there."
Cincinnati has added Slayton and that's about it when it comes to outside help as of this writing. Work is still ongoing to sign stars like Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to new deals, while the team reportedly wants a first-round pick in a Trey Hendrickson deal.
Yet, other teams aren't waiting around for Cincinnati to figure out those situations. There are still clear needs for the Bengals to address on both lines and the options will get thinner by the day.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Ageless Wonder Be a Depth Fit, Mentor to Jenkins, Jackson
Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?
Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'
Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency
Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021
'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor
Stat of the Jay: Bengals’ Newly Extended Punter Ryan Rehkow Is NFL Record Holder but Not Team’s First To Do It
Bengals Franchise Tag History: How Many Times Have They Used It? Who Got Extensions, and When? Who Got Traded?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could There Be a Hidden Gem Among Guards Outside of PFF's Top 100?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast