Stat of the Jay: Ex-Bengals QB Andy Dalton's New Deal Will Enable Him To Crack An Elite List Full of Hall of Famers
CINCINNATI – A second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals signed a contract extension Tuesday, but it wasn’t Tee Higgins.
While the team’s 2020 second-round pick waits to receive the franchise tag that he hopes will lead to a long-term deal, the Bengals’ 2011 second-round pick – quarterback Andy Dalton – signed a two-year, $6 million extension with the Carolina Panthers.
Dalton, who will turn 38 in October, played nine seasons in Cincinnati before ceding to the Joe Burrow era.
The new contract, which could be worth as much as $10 million, will bring Dalton’s career earnings to at least $116 million.
While Dalton will serve in the role of backup to Bryce Young, there is a chance he could get enough playing time in the next two seasons to pass Johnny Unitas for 25th for most passing yards in NFL history.
Dalton has passed for 39,500 yards in his 14-year career with the Bengals, Cowboys, Bears, Saints and Panthers.
Unitas threw for 40,239 yards in 18 seasons.
Among quarterbacks drafted after the first round, Dalton’s yardage total ranks 11th in NFL history.
Tom Brady (sixth round), 89,214
Drew Brees (second), 80,358
Brett Favre (second), 71,838
Fran Tarkenton (third), 47,003
Russell Wilson (third), 46,135
Dan Fouts (third), 43,040
Kirk Cousins (fourth), 42,979
Derek Carr (second), 41,245
Joe Montana (third), 40,551
Johnny Unitas (ninth), 40,239
Andy Dalton (second), 39,500
Dalton has faced the Bengals four times since leaving Cincinnati, once each with the Cowboys, Bears, Saints and Panthers.
If Cincinnati and Carolina finish in the same position in their respective divisions in 2025, the Panthers will visit Paycor Stadium in 2026, giving Dalton a chance for a special homecoming regardless of whether he sees any action.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI