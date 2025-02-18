Report: Bengals to Pursue New Contracts For Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, And Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Jeremy Fowler dropped more breadcrumbs this week about the Bengals' plans for its trio of stars in Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson.
Sources tell him the team wants to sign all three to new deals and keep them for the long term. Our James Rapien reported on Tuesday that the Bengals plan to franchise tag Tee Higgins and want to sign him to a new deal.
"The team will attempt to secure a trio of stars who need new deals -- wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson -- for the long term," Fowler wrote. "Whether Cincinnati can pull it off remains uncertain, but the team's messaging behind the scenes is that it's certainly going to try.
"That starts with Higgins, who is set to hit free agency March 12. One team source says they believe the Bengals will use the franchise tag on Higgins if no long-term deal is reached by the March 4 tag deadline 'in order to have time to get a deal done. Can't let him walk.'"
It makes sense to get Higgins done first to lift the tighter salary cap restrictions a franchise tag brings on NFL teams and then deal out new contracts for a deserving Hendrickson and Chase. The latter is entering the offseason set to play on the fifth-year option, while Hendrickson is wildly underpaid compared to his top edge-rushing peers (set to make $16 million this coming season) and is entering the final year of his deal as well.
The messaging is there, now we await pens hitting paper to ink these deals.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling
Joe Burrow 'is Going to be Pissed' - NFL General Manager Makes Prediction for Bengals' Offseason
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Xavier Watts an Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Secondary?
Assessing Germaine Pratt's Trade Value: What Will Bengals Get If They Deal Veteran Linebacker?
Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric
Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award
'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week
Joe Burrow Discusses Last Time He Was Satisfied Playing Football
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?
Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals
The Most Important Free Agent This Offseason: Cincinnati Bengals Must Retain Cornerback Mike Hilton
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast