Steelers Fans Have Message for Bengals Star Joe Burrow Ahead of 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the NFL's biggest stars.
The 28-year-old has won the Comeback Player of the Year award twice, helped the Bengals make it to back-to-back AFC Championship Games (2021-22) and two AFC North titles since being the No. 1 o overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
It's safe to say at least some Pittsburgh Steelers fans aren't rooting for Burrow to continue his success. A group of Steelers faithful had a message for Burrow during a segment of the Pat McAfee Show.
"F*** Joe Burrow! F*** Joe Burrow," the crowd yelled as Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith was being interviewed.
Burrow is 4-3 against the Steelers in his career. Pittsburgh won the AFC North when Burrow was a rookie (2020), but they haven't won the division since the 2020 season. They're hoping that changes this season with Aaron Rodgers in town.
Meanwhile, the Bengals are hoping to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. They've finished with a winning record (9-8) in each of the past two years, but have failed to make the postseason.
The Bengals play the Steelers on Oct. 16 at Paycor Stadium on Thursday Night Football. They'll head to Pittsburgh a month later to play the Steelers on the road on Nov. 16.
The Bengals split two games with the Steelers last year, falling to Pittsburgh at home in a game that essentially ended their playoff hopes, before returning the favor in the season finale.
Watch the clip from the Pat McAfee Show below:
