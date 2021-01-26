Mahomes vs Brady: Here are the Odds For Super Bowl LV MVP

Mahomes and Brady lead the way with plenty of stars behind them

CINCINNATI — The Chiefs and the Buccaneers advanced to Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Kansas City is one win away from becoming the first back-to-back World Champion since the Patriots in 2003-04.

The Chiefs have only lost one game this season. They beat Tampa Bay 27-24 in Week 12. The Buccaneers have gone 7-0 since that loss.

This matchup is filled with stars from Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady and Travis Kelce.

Odds on the Super Bowl LV MVP are out. Mahomes is the favorite, followed by Brady, Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Check out the complete odds below (Courtesy of BetOnline).

Patrick Mahomes (KC) 1/1

Tom Brady (TB) 2/1

Travis Kelce (KC) 10/1

Tyreek Hill (KC) 10/1

Chris Godwin (TB) 28/1

Mike Evans (TB) 28/1

Leonard Fournette (TB) 33/1

Tyrann Mathieu (KC) 40/1

Antonio Brown (TB) 50/1

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC) 50/1

Darrel Williams (KC) 50/1

Mecole Hardman (KC) 50/1

Ronald Jones II (TB) 50/1

Shaquil Barrett (TB) 50/1

Devin White (TB) 66/1

Jason Pierre-Paul (TB) 66/1

Rob Gronkowski (TB) 66/1

Byron Pringle (KC) 100/1

Cameron Brate (TB) 100/1

Chris Jones (KC) 100/1

Daniel Sorenson (KC) 100/1

Demarcus Robinson (KC) 100/1

Frank Clark (KC) 100/1

Jordan Whitehead (TB) 100/1

Juan Thornhill (KC) 100/1

Lavonte David (TB) 100/1

Scotty Miller (TB) 100/1

Sean Murphy-Bunting (TB) 100/1

Tyler Johnson (TB) 100/1

Vita Vea (TB) 100/1

Willie Gay (KC) 100/1

Harrison Butker (KC) 150/1

Le'Veon Bell (KC) 150/1

Ryan Succop (TB) 150/1

