NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Mahomes vs Brady: Here are the Odds For Super Bowl LV MVP

Mahomes and Brady lead the way with plenty of stars behind them
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Chiefs and the Buccaneers advanced to Super Bowl LV on Sunday. 

Kansas City is one win away from becoming the first back-to-back World Champion since the Patriots in 2003-04. 

The Chiefs have only lost one game this season. They beat Tampa Bay 27-24 in Week 12. The Buccaneers have gone 7-0 since that loss. 

This matchup is filled with stars from Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady and Travis Kelce. 

Odds on the Super Bowl LV MVP are out. Mahomes is the favorite, followed by Brady, Kelce and Tyreek Hill. 

Check out the complete odds below (Courtesy of BetOnline).

Patrick Mahomes (KC) 1/1

Tom Brady (TB) 2/1

Travis Kelce (KC) 10/1

Tyreek Hill (KC) 10/1

Chris Godwin (TB) 28/1

Mike Evans (TB) 28/1

Leonard Fournette (TB) 33/1

Tyrann Mathieu (KC) 40/1

Antonio Brown (TB) 50/1

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC) 50/1

Darrel Williams (KC) 50/1

Mecole Hardman (KC) 50/1

Ronald Jones II (TB) 50/1

Shaquil Barrett (TB) 50/1

Devin White (TB) 66/1

Jason Pierre-Paul (TB) 66/1

Rob Gronkowski (TB) 66/1

Byron Pringle (KC) 100/1

Cameron Brate (TB) 100/1

Chris Jones (KC) 100/1

Daniel Sorenson (KC) 100/1

Demarcus Robinson (KC) 100/1

Frank Clark (KC) 100/1

Jordan Whitehead (TB) 100/1

Juan Thornhill (KC) 100/1

Lavonte David (TB) 100/1

Scotty Miller (TB) 100/1

Sean Murphy-Bunting (TB) 100/1

Tyler Johnson (TB) 100/1

Vita Vea (TB) 100/1

Willie Gay (KC) 100/1

Harrison Butker (KC) 150/1

Le'Veon Bell (KC) 150/1

Ryan Succop (TB) 150/1

-----

You May Also Like:

Brett Favre Offers Up Some Big-Time Praise For DeVonta Smith

Tony Romo's Bold Prediction From Week 12 Comes True

Deshaun Watson Has Three Teams on List of Potential Destinations

Lions to Trade Matthew Stafford This Offseason

Four Bengals Jersey Redesigns Worth Checking Out

Designer Releases Awesome Bengals Concept Jerseys

Bengals Pass on Sewell in Mock Draft

Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

An In-Depth Look at Marion Hobby's Decision to Join the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) following the victory at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mahomes vs Brady: Here are the Odds For Super Bowl LV MVP

Aug 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor runs drills during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Will Press Taylor Join Zac Taylor on Bengals' Coaching Staff?

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) warms up before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Brett Favre Offers Up Some Big-Time Praise for DeVonta Smith

Oct 28, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Rashawn Slater (70) in action during a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Rashawn Slater Buzz, Trading Down and Mock Draft Monday!

Jan 24, 2021, Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws an inccomplete pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) in the final minutes of the game during the NFC championship game Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Lambeau Field Mandatory credit: Dan Powers / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Aaron Rodgers' Future Uncertain Following Packers' Loss to Bucs

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with Fred Johnson (74) and offensive guard Alex Redmond (62) late in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Rookie Breakdown: A Look Back at Tee Higgins' Impressive Season

Patrick Mahomes
News

Chiefs Favored Over Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) following the victory at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tony Romo's Bold Prediction From Week 12 Comes True