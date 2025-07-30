Trey Hendrickson Arrives For 2025 Bengals Training Camp In Search Of New Contract
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson is in Cincinnati as he turns his contract holdout into a contract hold in following a rack up of $250,000 in fines to start training camp.
He will no longer get fined $50,000 a day for each missed practice, but a deal wasn't signed upon his arrival. Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline noted last Friday that Hendrickson is angling for multiple years of guaranteed money in his next deal.
"There have been reports that Hendrickson is looking for two years guaranteed in his contract while Cincinnati is only offering one, yet sources tell me the pass rusher is looking for a deal that will include guarantees for three years, at which point he’ll have been in the league 11 seasons," Pauline wrote.
"Interestingly enough, I’m told there have been no recent face-to-face negotiations between the Bengals and Hendrickson or his team. There seems to be no sense of urgency coming from the Bengals' front office, which is strange, as losing Hendrickson would set back the Cincinnati franchise on the field and in the locker room."
Hendrickson noted in May he was not happy with the communication from Cincinnati.
“To say I'm going to sit out or I'm not going to, what I can say is I'm very disappointed with the communication that's been had," Hendrickson noted in May. "Former players have walked in these shoes and what it foreshadows is not something I'm excited about to tell my wife and my family. I'm hoping it doesn't come to that. I truthfully will put my hope in that.”
Things are about to get much more face-to-face as Hendrickson turns the attention his way by leaving Florida and joining the team without a new deal. He started practice by chatting with defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery and linebacker Logan Wilson.
He continued practice by getting vocal in the defensive line drills and even teaching some technique pointers to 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart. The added value of his return is already showing through.
Check out the star at the Bengals' facility below:
-----
