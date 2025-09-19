Versatile Former Bengals Wide Receiver Announces NFL Retirement
CINCINNATI — A key Bengals player from this past decade is hanging up his cleats. Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu announced on X this week that he is retiring from the NFL after playing in the league for 10 seasons.
"After 10+ years in the NFL, my playing chapter is closing," Sanu wrote on X. "Grateful for every coach, teammate & fan. Excited to give back through coaching & share the game in a new way with the Facts Over Stats Podcast. The journey continues."
He played his most games with the Bengals, suiting up for 57 contests in stripes between his rookie 2012 season and 2015. All in all, Sanu amassed 435 career catches for 4,871 yards and 27 touchdowns receiving.
Sanu had 152 catches for 1,793 yards and 11 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Bengals. He also had 153 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. The Bengals also leaned into Sanu's ability to throw the ball.
He famously completed a few passes with the Bengals, going 5-of-5 for 172 yards and two touchdowns through the air with Cincinnati. He was a versatile, multi-use weapon that produced some great memories in the Queen City.
Joe Goodberry noted Sanu is one of seven NFL players to catch 450-plus balls, rush 40-plus times and complete five-plus passes, joining Walter Payton, LaDainian Tomlinson, Marcus Allen, Julian Edelman, Jarvis Landry and Keith Byars. Sanu won't be a Hall of Famer like some of those guys are, but he carved out a solid career nonetheless.
The veteran wide out last played for the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 season and appeared in his final regular season game in 2021 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.
The Bengals selected Sanu in the third round (83rd overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He helped Cincinnati reach the playoffs in each of the four seasons he was on the team.
Check out his retirement announcement below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI