Veteran Cut Candidate Could Give Cincinnati Bengals True Safety Depth
CINCINNATI --- Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that starting safety Geno Stone would be "week to week" after suffering a hamstring injury in the team's first preseason game. Though Stone himself stated that the injury was minor after Taylor spoke, the Bengals have already begun to witness their depth at the safety position being tested.
This occurrence has already begun to stir fans into clamoring for the team to make an addition to the safety room by bringing in either a free agent or a trade. However, as of now it remains to be seen whether or not the Bengals make a move to bring a veteran in for depth purposes at the position, instead opting to give backups Tycen Anderson, Daijahn Anthony, and PJ Jules an opportunity for playing time.
While many are rightfully upset by this approach so far, that does not mean that the Bengals will not make a move before the week one regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL Writer Gregg Rosenthal implied that New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger could be on the trade block or even a potential cut candidate come roster cut down day following the finale of the preseason.
"No one has reported this but common sense says Kyle Dugger is available if any team wants to trade for him," Rosenthal tweeted. "If not, he may not make the Patriots."
The tweet Rosenthal is quoting comes from ESPN Patriots Reporter, Mike Reiss, who noted that Duggar has been playing with the team's backup defensive unit.
When a team undergoes a head coaching change, it is natural that key players from the previous coach's regime could become expendable as the new coach attempts to bring in players who better fit his scheme. That could be just what we are seeing here, as after the Patriots fired Jerod Mayo this offseason, they hired Mike Vrabel to lead the team as its new head coach.
Dugger has been a consistent leader on the Patriots' defense, earning his way to a starting role from 2021 onward, and has never missed more than 13 games throughout his career. While he struggled last season, it is important to note that he was dealing with an ankle injury for the majority of the season.
The Bengals and fans of the team are likely familiar with Dugger as well. He forced a crucial fumble on tight end Tanner Hudson at the goal line just before the ball broke the the plain for a touchdown, a play that proved to be a pivotal point in the Bengals' Week 1 loss to the Patriots last season.
Throughout his career, Dugger has a total of nine interceptions, with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, along with at least 60 total tackles in each of his five seasons. Duggar would instantly give the Bengals proven depth in the safety room and give the team a capable starter alongside Jordan Battle. He would also be a good fit with Stone when he comes back from injury.
