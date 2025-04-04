Quinshon Judkins is a RB prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.88 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 23 out of 1909 RB from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, times unofficial.https://t.co/Cr6u9LMCnK pic.twitter.com/QFXrFuG9Rb