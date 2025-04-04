Visit Scheduled: Bengals Showing Interest in Ohio State Buckeyes Star Quinshon Judkins Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing in Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins for a pre-draft visit according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
Judkins is projected to be a second round pick. The Bengals have the 49th overall selection (17th pick in round two).
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares Judkins to former Bengals running back Joe Mixon.
"Judkins is a productive runner possessing good size and great contact aggression. His running style is both urgent and a bit chaotic," Zierlein wrote. "He runs with good burst inside but is more collision-based than wiggle-oriented when maneuvering through the lane. He’s efficient on runs outside the tackle box, but he has a tough time outracing pursuit to create explosive runs. He is wired and built for a heavier carry count and short-yardage success, but the disparity in yards per carry between Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, despite running behind the same line, is telling. Judkins might need to be paired with a slasher, but he has the ingredients needed to become a three-down RB1.
The Bengals are one of many teams interested in Judkins. He also has visits scheduled with the Texans, Broncos, Giants, Browns and recently was in Arlington visiting the Cowboys.
Judkins is 53rd on Pro Football Focus' big board.
"Judkins is a strong north-to-south runner who generates impressive speed-to-power for consistent yards after the catch," Trevor Sikkema wrote. "However, his game lacks the creativity needed to consistently win in the NFL, independent of his offensive line. Behind a good line, he could rack up yards. Behind a subpar one, he could struggle to stand out.
The Ohio State product is 38th on Daniel Jeremiah's big board.
"Judkins is a powerful, compact runner with outstanding career production," Jeremiah wrote. "He is very decisive and aggressive on inside runs. He runs low to the ground and hunts the unblocked defender with a thirst for violence. He has a vicious stiff-arm, provided he doesn’t simply lower his shoulder and run through the defender. On perimeter runs, he usually looks to square up and get vertical as soon as possible. He isn’t as polished in the passing game as Ohio State teammate TreVeyon Henderson, but he’s competent as a screen/checkdown option and he’s aware in pass protection. He’s at his best in the four-minute offense. He closed out the Penn State game with one punishing run after another. Overall, Judkins has areas to improve, but he is a natural runner and he’s built to carry a full load as a starter."
Judkins topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each of his three collegiate seasons. He spent the first two years of his career at Ole Miss, running for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns. Then, he transfereed to Ohio State where he helped the Buckeyes win the National Championship.
Judkins ran for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Adding a prospect like Judkins to a backfield that also includes Chase Brown could give the Bengals one of the best running back tandems in the NFL.
The 21-year-old tested like an elite athlete at the running back position during the pre-draft process and could be a home run pick for the Bengals in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
