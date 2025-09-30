Winners and Losers From Bengals' Ugly Loss to Broncos on Monday Night Football
DENVER — The Bengals lost to the Broncos 28-3 on Monday night to fall to 2-2 on the season.
Here are our winners and losers from the loss:
Winners
Demetrius Knight Jr.
Knight played well on Monday night. He finished with eight tackles, one pass breakup and one interception. He was a lone bright spot in what was a rough game for the Bengals' entire team.
Check out Knight's outstanding interception here. It happened in the end zone and kept Denver from scoring another touchdown.
Dax Hill
Hill looks comfortable out there. He had nine tackles and one pass breakup. He was around the ball all night and made his fair share of plays.
Losers
Zac Taylor
The Bengals needed to respond to last week's loss and they didn't. They struggled. Taylor was also extremely conservative throughout the game.
He opted not to go for it on 4th-and-2 from the Broncos' 8-yard line on the opening possession of the game. That could've been a tone setter and instead the Bengals had to settle for three points.
Taylor also punted on 4th-and-2 from their own 38-yard line in the third quarter. The Bengals were trailing 21-3.
Bengals' Offense
The Bengals have been outscored 55-6 in the first half of their last two games. Cincinnati has scored just 13 points in Jake Browning's starts so far this season.
Jake Browning
Browning was awful. He didn't turn the ball over, but struggled to get the ball to his playmakers.
Ja'Marr Chase finished with four receptions for 23 yards. Tee Higgins had three catches for 32 yards. Browning completed 14-of-25 passes for 125 yards. He was also sacked three times.
The Entire Team
This team laid another egg. No Joe Burrow, big problem. They've been awful in back-to-back games and it isn't going to get any easier.
The Bengals play Detroit in Week 5, Green Bay in Week 6 and Pittsburgh in Week 7.
Cincinnati finished with 159 total yards. The Broncos had 512 yards of total offense.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast