Zac Taylor Ranks Dead Last in Key Metric Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Broncos
CINCINNATI — The Bengals enter Week 4 with a 2-1 record and are tied for first place in the AFC North.
Cincinnati won't have Joe Burrow until at least late December, which means everyone is going to have to pick up some slack and be better if the Bengals are going to stay in the playoff mix this season.
It's a small sample size (three games), but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor ranks dead last in the NFL in one key metric: Winning Probability Lost Per Game By Kicking in Go Situations.
At 5.3%, Taylor and the Bengals beat out the Texans, Vikings and Giants for the most probability lost by kicking.
That means the Bengals haven't gone for it enough and it's hurt their chances of winning. Cincinnati is 1-for-1 on fourth down so far this season.
It's also worth noting that they're 2-0 in one score games. They beat the Browns 17-16 in Week 1 and followed it up with a 31-27 comeback win over the Jaguars in Week 2.
Obviously going for it on every fourth down wouldn't have mattered against the Vikings. They lost 48-10 and the game was over at halftime.
But this metric is worth paying attention to moving forward. Every player and every coach on the staff has to be better if they're going to beat Denver. It doesn't get easier in Weeks 5-6 with Detroit and Green Bay waiting on them.
Taylor may have to be more aggressive on fourth down in key moments for the remainder of the season. It's certainly a topic worth keeping an eye on moving forward.
Check out the graph below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast