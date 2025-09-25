All Bengals

Zac Taylor Ranks Dead Last in Key Metric Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Broncos

The Bengals are 2-1 this season, but this is worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

James Rapien

Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals enter Week 4 with a 2-1 record and are tied for first place in the AFC North.

Cincinnati won't have Joe Burrow until at least late December, which means everyone is going to have to pick up some slack and be better if the Bengals are going to stay in the playoff mix this season.

It's a small sample size (three games), but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor ranks dead last in the NFL in one key metric: Winning Probability Lost Per Game By Kicking in Go Situations.

At 5.3%, Taylor and the Bengals beat out the Texans, Vikings and Giants for the most probability lost by kicking.

That means the Bengals haven't gone for it enough and it's hurt their chances of winning. Cincinnati is 1-for-1 on fourth down so far this season.

It's also worth noting that they're 2-0 in one score games. They beat the Browns 17-16 in Week 1 and followed it up with a 31-27 comeback win over the Jaguars in Week 2.

Obviously going for it on every fourth down wouldn't have mattered against the Vikings. They lost 48-10 and the game was over at halftime.

But this metric is worth paying attention to moving forward. Every player and every coach on the staff has to be better if they're going to beat Denver. It doesn't get easier in Weeks 5-6 with Detroit and Green Bay waiting on them.

Taylor may have to be more aggressive on fourth down in key moments for the remainder of the season. It's certainly a topic worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

Check out the graph below:

Win Probability Lost By Kicking in Go Situations
Win Probability Lost By Kicking in Go Situations / Ben Baldwin/X

