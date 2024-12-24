NFL Rules on Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Chase Browns Appeal of Celebration Fine
CINCINNATI – Chase Brown has a little more money to spend on Christmas gifts for his offensive line and others on his list.
The Cincinnati Bengals running back said today he won his appeal of the $5,841 fine the NFL levied after he jumped into a giant Salvation Army kettle in the back of the end zone at AT&T Stadium after scoring a touchdown in the team’s 27-20 victory against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.
Brown was surprised to find out he might get fined when asked about the stunt after the game.
While speaking with Diana Russini on The Athletic’s “Scoop City” podcast, Brown called the kettles “bait” before announcing that he would be appealing it.
Brown said last week the appeal went well and he was confident the league would rescind the fine.
He confirmed that was the case prior to practice today.
It’s the second time this season a Bengals player has won his appeal of a fine.
In Week 2, the NFL fined wide receiver Andrei Iosivas $5,305 for a violent gesture, which was pantomiming the shooting of a bow and arrow after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
"I beat the case. I'm pretty happy about that. Saved a lot of money,” Iosivas said after winning his appeal.
Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was not as lucky on a pair of appeals. The first came after he was docked $31,599 for verbal abuse of an official in the Week 2 loss to the Chiefs.
The second came in Week 5 when the league fined him $19,697 for a violent gesture after scoring a touchdown.
Chase said at the time he didn’t know gesture he made to warrant the fine.
On Saturday the league announced a $9,019 fine for Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for a violent gesture he made in the 37-27 win at Tennessee.
It’s unclear whether Taylor-Britt will appeal.
