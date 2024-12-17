Chase Brown Appealing Cowboys Fine, Calls Salvation Army Kettles 'Bait'
CINCINNATI — Chase Brown isn't happy about his fine from the NFL for jumping in one of The Salvation Army kettles during the Bengals win over Dallas last Monday night.
The running back discussed his looming appeal and the kettles being "bait" with The Athletic's Dianna Russini on the Scoop City podcast.
"I'm appealing it tomorrow," Brown told Russini with a smile. "I would rather like cut it in half and then we just donate it to the Salvation Army. They're (the kettles) in every corner (of the field), there's four like it's bait. That's bait, we're getting set up."
Brown is actually making the least total cash this season of any year during his four-year deal ($915,000). It makes a ton of sense why he doesn't want to see a chunk of that taken out by fine.
