Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Back in Action at Bengals Practice Ahead of 2026 Season Opener

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are the big news item of the week as Cincinnati prepares to open the 2026 NFL regular season on Sunday. Chase suffered a slight hyperextension nearly two weeks ago and is still on the mend a week later, but back in regular practice attire.

He did not roll out to practice for the team's sessions last week, but he and Tee Higgins (heel) were suited up and in normal stretch for the Labor Day outing. ESPN's Ben Baby and multiple others reported the return. WLWT's Jaron May also reported another nice step forward for Shemar Stewart, who is no longer wearing a knee brace.

It was likely precautionary tactics from the Bengals to hold them out last week, who know exactly what they are getting from the veterans. The team is 3-3 in the six lone regular-season games Chase has missed in his career.

The star got a ton of work across all of training camp and should be able to seamlessly jump back into the lineup on Sunday.

"It's just like a hyperextension," Chase detailed about the injury when it happened. "If I had a game tomorrow, I'd play. I was trying to go practice today. I was trying to get back in, y'all. I promise."

All in all, Zac Taylor didn't seem to be worried about Chase missing time. He will expand more on the return later this afternoon.

The Bengals have their entire group dialed in as the practice squad and full roster gears up for Sunday's action. Chase also just released the first episode of his podcast Chasing No. 1, where he interviewed Joe Burrow and touched on his first days in Cincinnati back in 2021.

"When I got there, the offense was the same. It was pretty easy for me to pick up," Chase said about his first few days with the team in talking to Burrow. "When I had that preseason BS going on, with the drops, you seen me really getting down. You were the only person there to really pat me on my back, to pick me up, make sure I was good. And I appreciate that."

Cincinnati has an afternoon practice schedule in Week 1 and a fully-healthy starting lineup.

Bengals WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are back at practice after missing last week with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/jB9tlUUf1u — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 7, 2026

No more brace on Shemar Stewart’s left knee - a good sign heading into Week 1.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/wTsF3EAod1 — Jaron May (@jaron_may) September 7, 2026

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