4 Most Impressive Players From Bengals' Week 1 Win Over Buccaneers

The Cincinnati Bengals held on to a 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 after they scored a defensive touchdown and forced four fumbles from the Buccaneers offense. A win led by the defense isn't typical for this era of the Bengals, but after the huge offseason Cincinnati had, it could become a regular thing again.

Who were the most impressive Bengals in this huge Week 1 victory?

Boye Mafe

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe (53) brings down Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and forces a fumble in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mafe had no issues finishing plays, as he registered a sack, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.

Mafe was very productive generating pressure against the Buccaneers, which he capped off with a a strip sack of Baker Mayfield. Mafe also helped blow up a reverse play from the Buccaneers while generating pressure to assist on other big plays throughout the afternoon.

Mike Gesicki

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) reacts during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a game that Ja'Marr Chase was nonexistent in, the Bengals relied on their big tight end, Mike Gesicki, to help lead the offense.

Gesicki caught five passes for 78 yards and the Bengals' lone receiving touchdown on the day. He led the team in all three categories. He seemed to come up clutch every time the Bengals needed him by extending drives with first down receptions.

Demetrius Knight Jr.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. recovers a fumble and scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 13. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals' linebacker room got heavily criticized all offseason, but it showed up in a big way in Week 1. Demetrius Knight Jr. made a splash play for the Bengals by recovering a fumble and returning it the other way for a Cincinnati touchdown. He seemed to find himself near the ball for the entire game, as he recorded seven tackles in the contest.

Barrett Carter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) is stopped by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) and cornerback Jalen Davis (35) during the Bengals home opener at Paycor Stadium on September 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Knight's big play wouldn't have been possible without the play of Barrett Carter to force the football loose.

Carter was in on the sack and forced the fumble that was returned for a Bengals touchdown. But he was also all over the field during the rest of the game. The young linebacker recorded a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, half a sack, and eight total tackles. He was also excellent in coverage for most of the game.

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