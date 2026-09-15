4 Most Impressive Players From Bengals' Week 1 Win Over Buccaneers
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The Cincinnati Bengals held on to a 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 after they scored a defensive touchdown and forced four fumbles from the Buccaneers offense. A win led by the defense isn't typical for this era of the Bengals, but after the huge offseason Cincinnati had, it could become a regular thing again.
Who were the most impressive Bengals in this huge Week 1 victory?
Boye Mafe
Mafe had no issues finishing plays, as he registered a sack, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.
Mafe was very productive generating pressure against the Buccaneers, which he capped off with a a strip sack of Baker Mayfield. Mafe also helped blow up a reverse play from the Buccaneers while generating pressure to assist on other big plays throughout the afternoon.
Mike Gesicki
In a game that Ja'Marr Chase was nonexistent in, the Bengals relied on their big tight end, Mike Gesicki, to help lead the offense.
Gesicki caught five passes for 78 yards and the Bengals' lone receiving touchdown on the day. He led the team in all three categories. He seemed to come up clutch every time the Bengals needed him by extending drives with first down receptions.
Demetrius Knight Jr.
The Bengals' linebacker room got heavily criticized all offseason, but it showed up in a big way in Week 1. Demetrius Knight Jr. made a splash play for the Bengals by recovering a fumble and returning it the other way for a Cincinnati touchdown. He seemed to find himself near the ball for the entire game, as he recorded seven tackles in the contest.
Barrett Carter
Knight's big play wouldn't have been possible without the play of Barrett Carter to force the football loose.
Carter was in on the sack and forced the fumble that was returned for a Bengals touchdown. But he was also all over the field during the rest of the game. The young linebacker recorded a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, half a sack, and eight total tackles. He was also excellent in coverage for most of the game.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel