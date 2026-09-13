5 Biggest Takeaways From Bengals' Week 1 Win Over Buccaneers

The Bengals' defense came up big, forcing three turnovers and Joe Burrow overcame a second half interception to lead Cincinnati to a 33-27 victory over Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals controlled most of the game, but Mayfield and the Bucs rallied to pull within 33-27 late in the fourth quarter. Burrow leaned on his playmakers to seal the game. First he found Dohnte Meyers for a short gain. Meyers made a man miss and gained 18 yards. Burrow found Samaje Perine on the next play for another first down.

Two plays later Tee Higgins made a diving catch over the middle to essentially seal the victory. Burrow went 3-for-3 for 49 yards on the final drive that sealed the victory.

The Bengals improve to 1-0 for a second-straight season. Here are our top takeaways from the Bengals' win over the Buccaneers:

Turnovers

Cincinnati Bengals safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates after recovering a Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) fumble in the second quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals defense forced four turnovers on Sunday, including three Mayfield fumbles. That's a new career-high for the former No. 1 overall pick, who had never lost three fumbles in a game prior to Sunday. Cincinnati harassed him all game long, finishing with four sacks and six quarterback hits.

The Bengals gave up a field goal on the opening possession of the game. The Buccaneers drove 56 yards in 11 plays, before their drive ultimately stalled out. Tampa Bay forced multiple missed tackles and the Bengals' defense looked a lot like they did last year.

That quickly changed.

The Bengals responded to that possession by forcing three-straight fumbles, including one that was recovered by Demetrius Knight Jr. and returned for a touchdown. The Bengals scored touchdowns on three-straight possessions (including Knight's return) to take a commanding 21-3 lead.

Starting Strong

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) reacts after a first-quarter touchdown at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals entered Sunday's game averaging just 15 points-per-game in season openers. They topped that in the first half, scoring 24 points in the first half. The Bengals went three-and-out on their opening drive, before responding with four-straight scoring drives (two touchdowns and two field goals) to take a commanding 27-10 lead.

The defense had a big hand in that, but the offense was efficient in the first half. Burrow completed 14-of-20 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown in the first half. Mike Gesicki had a big first half, finishing with four catches for 54 yards and a score. He finished with five catches for 78 yards.

Old Faces Come Up Big

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. recovers a fumble and scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 13. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Knight was one of the big question marks coming into the game. He came up big when Tampa Bay had some early momentum. He wasn't alone. Barrett Carter sacked Baker Mayfield. As Mayfield was going to the ground, Myles Murphy came over and delivered a big hit. Mayfield fumbled Knight recovered a returned it for a touchdown.

Carter, Knight and Murphy all entered this season with questions about their role and how effective they could be. That trio combining for a big play that led to the Bengals' first touchdown of the season is noteworthy.

Defensive Line

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) reacts after recovering a fumble during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals pressured Mayfield early and often. The defensive line looked completely different than it has in recent seasons. They were nasty, physical and won at the point of attack.

Cincinnati bent on defense, but they put Mayfield under duress, which led to a plethora of mistakes—including a career-high three lost fumbles.

Dexter Lawrence finished with one quarterback hit and didn't have a tackle, but his presence was felt all game long. He ate double teams and opened things up for the rest of the defensive line.

Week 1 Firsts & Money Mac's Historic Day

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals scored 30 points on Sunday. It's the most they've scored in Week 1 since 2018 (34-23 win over Colts). That was Marvin Lewis' last season. Burrow had just transferred to LSU.

Burrow completed 25-of-35 passes for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His interception was a pick-six that allowed the Buccaneers to pull within 27-20. It was an ugly play, but the offense was consistent on Sunday.

The Bengals went 3-and-out on their opening possession, then scored on six of their next seven drives.

Evan McPherson was a big reason why they consistently put points on the board. He made four field goals and three extra points, including field goals from 58 and 55 yards.

This is the first time in the Taylor-Burrow era that the Bengals have started 1-0 in back-to-back seasons.

Up Next

The Bengals hit the road to play CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.