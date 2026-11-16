9 Winners and 2 Losers From the Bengals' Dominant Win Over the Steelers

The Bengals dominated the Steelers through all four quarters on Sunday Night Football en route to a 38-18 victory in Paycor Stadium. The Bengals led 31-3 at the end of the third quarter, and Pittsburgh scored twice in garbage time to make the final score look more respectable. The Bengals are now 7-2 and are in first place in the AFC North.

Here are nine winners and two losers from Sunday night's victory:

Winner: Joe Burrow

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Burrow played at a level far above any other quarterback in the league on Sunday night in front of the world. He methodically marched the offense downfield on the team's first two drives and led the Bengals to a 10-0 score, completing 21 passes before Aaron Rodgers even completed one.

His dominant performance continued from that point on, and he finished with 35 completions, 409 yards, and 4 touchdowns for the fifth consecutive week. Burrow is playing the best football of his career and is the clear frontrunner for league MVP.

Loser: Dalton Risner

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Dalton Risner (66) center Ted Karras (64) offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) wait to run out on the filed before playing agains the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Risner was a late addition to the injury report with an illness; that said, he played through that issue and continued to play well before aggravating a knee injury he has battled all season. Should Risner miss significant time, Jalen Rivers should continue to fill his spot on the offensive line.

Hopefully, Risner recovers quickly and can return to the lineup at full strength. Obviously making him a "loser," simply means his injury was one of the only negatives in what was a dominant night for the home team.

Winner: Ja'Marr Chase

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) reacts after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase torched Asante Samuel Jr. and the Steelers' secondary regularly on Sunday. He caught 11 balls for 231 yards in the Bengals' big victory and proved once again that he is one of the best receivers the league has ever witnessed.

He sits at 64 receptions for 878 yards and seven touchdowns on the season and now has three consecutive weeks with at least 140 receiving yards.

Loser: Mike Gesicki

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) and tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gesicki's only catch of the night happened on the game's opening drive when he caught a 9-yard pass from Burrow over the middle. Aside from that, he remained a non-existent piece of the game plan on a night where the offense dominated.

Winner: Chase Brown

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown is officially in mid-season form and showed up as arguably the most critical piece of the offense against Pittsburgh. He had multiple big plays in pass protection, and on top of that, he had 18 touches for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

It is evident how much this offense relies on Brown at times, and he is capable of delivering at a high level in those moments.

Winner: Zac Taylor

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks off the field following a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor knew his team needed a fast start against the Steelers in a crucial AFC North contest, and he delivered massively. While his first challenge was unsuccessful, after the officials ruled Germie Bernard inbounds on a catch down the sideline, Taylor threw the challenge flag once more. This time he was successful, and officials reversed the call to an incomplete pass, forcing the Steelers to punt.

Taylor had this team ready to play its best football in the biggest moment of the season at this point and called a superb game offensively.

Winner: The Linebackers

Nov 8, 2026; Madrid, ESP; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) reacts after defeating the against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the game that everyone has waited for from the Bengals' young linebacker duo. Both Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter played effectively enough to where everyone should have excitement for their growth. Knight finished as the team's leading tackler with eight total tackles, including six solo tackles. Carter, meanwhile, finished with six tackles on the night, including a solid run stop on Jaylen Warren on a 2nd & 2 in the fourth quarter.

Winner: The Offensive Line

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) battles with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line dominated the trenches against a stout Steelers defensive line. Throughout the night the Bengals offensive line allowed only six pressures, according to Sumer Sports. Amarius Mims held T.J. Watt in check all night, with Watt having zero pressures against Mims, while Orlando Brown Jr. allowed only one pressure from his side.

Jalen Rivers, meanwhile, held up well when he entered the game following Risner's injury, showing solid growth at right guard.

Winner: Al Golden

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden walks the field in the first quarter of the NFL International Week 9 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. The Bengals won the international matchup, 34-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Golden's unit on defense played its best game of the season so far, holding the Steelers to just 3 points through three quarters. The defense held Jaylen Warren to just 41 yards on 12 touches, while both Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington had only three catches for 40 yards and a garbage time touchdown.

All of Boye Mafe, Myles Murphy, Jonathan Allen, and Dexter Lawrence notched sacks for a total of four on the night. The rest of the defense played with great discipline all game long, and young players showed solid growth in the middle of the field and secondary.

Winner: Dohnte Meyers

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers (81) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most heartwarming moment of Sunday's victory happened at the end of the first half when Meyers caught his first touchdown of his NFL career on a 15-yard strike from Burrow. Meyers spent the first two years of his professional football career with the CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders before signing a futures deal with the Bengals last January. He is now a key piece of the best offense in the NFL and has become a fan favorite in Cincinnati.

Winner: Bengals Fans

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paycor Stadium hit new levels of loud for the Bengals ' white-out game on Sunday night, and the fans in Cincinnati consistently made communication for Rodgers and the Steelers' offense difficult. The Bengals fanbase showed up in the best way they possibly could.

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