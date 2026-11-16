Ja'Marr Chase Makes Big Statement About Bengals' Offense After Blowout Win Over Steelers

After dominating the Steelers on Sunday Night Football, Ja'Marr Chase spoke with SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt following the end of the game and said the Bengals offense is currently at its peak. Chase praised the offensive line and Joe Burrow for their performance.

"I think right now, we're at our peak with momentum," Chase said. "The O-line's been playing incredible right now and giving Joe enough time to get the ball out of his hands, and Joe is just trusting his playmakers to win in space."

Chase continued saying that confidence is high within the locker room and pointed to the team's victory in Madrid over the Falcons last week. He stated that he saw that game as the launching point for the offense to reach its peak.

"The confidence should be really high, especially after the Madrid game, we flew eight hours and had a great game in Madrid, after that game that's when we should see our momentum and be taking off," Chase said. "I said that last week in an interview after the game and that's what I wanna say we got it from."

Chase Praises Defensive Additions

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) and defensive end Boye Mafe (53) celebrate a tackle during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase expanded further and emphasized how massive the additions to the defense have impacted this Bengals team. He explained that it is really what the team needed, saying that players such as Dexter Lawrence, Bryan Cook, and Boye Mafe have shown they were worth the investment.

"Those guys are such a big help, that's really what we needed this year, they're showing why they're worth it, showing why they got picked and why they've got that name on their back," Chase said.

Cook has provided an exceptional level of leadership to the Bengals' secondary, while both Lawrence and Mafe have combined for 11.5 sacks this year. Jonathan Allen has also shown up as a quality addition to the pass rush with four sacks this year from the interior of the defensive line.

Chase finished saying that the sky is the limit for this Bengals team, and that the team will continue to take each game one at a time.

"The sky is always the limit at the end of the day, but we've gotta take it one game at a time, control what we can control, and the only thing we're worried about is being number one in the division," Chase said.

"I think right now, we're at our peak."



Ja'Marr Chase joins SportsCenter with @notthefakeSVP to discuss the Bengals' outlook the rest of the way 😤 pic.twitter.com/QFFmoR9Fa5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2026

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