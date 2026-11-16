Three Wild Numbers As 49ers Outlast Cowboys in Dallas Shootout

Two longstanding NFC rivals delivered another classic between the 49ers and Cowboys on Sunday. This game had much less at stake than many of their past matchups, including “The Catch” game and their three consecutive NFC championship contests in the 1990s, but it still delivered plenty of action—er, offense—in the 49ers’ 46–40 win.

After the 49ers and Cowboys combined for a whopping 86 points, here are three numbers that described the game.

1,021

The number of total yards the two teams combined for. Both defenses need to take a long look in the mirror after this matchup. The Cowboys’ defense has struggled all season, but the 49ers’ defense won’t earn glowing reviews either after giving up 439 total yards and 40 points. Despite the return of defensive end Nick Bosa and the trade for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, the 49ers struggled to sack the quarterback again on Sunday, taking Dak Prescott down just once. Prescott was able to have his way with the 49ers’ defense in large part because he faced so little pressure in the game.

The Cowboys’ defense, meanwhile, gave up 584 yards to the 49ers, the most yards the 49ers have recorded under Kyle Shanahan , an impressive achievement given Shanahan has fielded many excellent offenses in San Francisco since being hired as its head coach in 2017. The Cowboys’ defense was able to get to quarterback Brock Purdy—he was sacked a season-high five times—but it wasn’t enough to stop the 49ers’ offense, which averaged an astounding 9.4 yards per play.

8

The number of combined touchdowns Purdy and Prescott threw in the game. For as bad as the defenses were, Purdy and Prescott were excellent.

Purdy finished the game 22-of-28 (78.6%) passing for a career-high 389 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 154.5. Purdy has slid a bit in the MVP race amid excellent performances from quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, but certainly bolstered his case with this showing. The highlight of his day came when he evaded pressure on a third-and-eight and delivered a strike to Christian McCaffrey, who ran up the field for a 74-yard touchdown. Beyond his passing, he also showed off his blocking ability on Deebo Samuel’s touchdown run.

RUN CMC RUN 💨



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/PQt3S9jwQG — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 15, 2026

Prescott also put in a vintage performance, completing 30 of 51 passes (58.8%) for 343 yards and five touchdowns. His connection with George Pickens re-emerged in this matchup as Pickens caught 11 passes for a season-high 145 yards and three touchdowns. Prescott called out the Cowboys’ identity on offense recently, but it came together Sunday for a strong showing, even if Dallas couldn’t quite keep up with the 49ers.

223

This was Christian McCaffrey’s yards from scrimmage in the win. In classic 49ers fashion, Deebo Samuel led the 49ers in rushing (78 yards on just three carries) while McCaffrey led the 49ers in receiving (161). McCaffrey tore the Cowboys’ defense apart, helping the 49ers total 214 rushing yards. He recorded 62 of those yards, but most of his production came on catch-and-runs of 66 and 74 yards. Suffice to say, it was not wise for the Cowboys to leave 37-year-old edge rusher Von Miller in coverage on McCaffrey in the 74-yarder.

CMC vs. Von Miller dots pic.twitter.com/FMKGinTadO — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 16, 2026

Five more numbers that define Week 10 of the NFL season

302

The number of yards Burrow threw for in the first half of the Bengals’ 38–18 win over the Steelers. Purdy and Prescott weren’t the only hot quarterbacks on Sunday. MVP favorite Joe Burrow delivered again—this time on Sunday Night Football—by completing 26 of 34 passes (76.4%) for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone as the Bengals built up a 24–3 lead over their division rivals. He finished the game completing 79.5% of his passes (35 of 44) for 409 touchdowns and four touchdowns. His numbers could have been even greater had the Bengals not sat him for Joe Flacco after they solidified their lead in the game.

With this dominant showing, Burrow and the Bengals took over first place in the AFC North and cemented themselves as a legitimate contender .

17

The number of plays the Rams ran using 20 personnel (two running backs and no tight ends) in their 34–6 win over the Cardinals. Per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue , the Rams racked up 197 yards and a touchdown while logging a 59% success rate on those plays.

Last season, the Rams turned to using 13 personnel (one running back and three tight ends) to give the Rams’ offense an advantage, the latest innovation by offensive mastermind Sean McVay that has since become a larger trend. They still have run 13 personnel more than any other team this season, but on Sunday, amid injuries to receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, the Rams opted to run 20 personnel to take advantage of their best playmakers, running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. It was surprising to see the Rams turn to 20 personnel given they have greater depth at tight end than receiver and because it is not a commonly run personnel grouping—just six teams have used it at all this season—but they did and found success with it. It will be interesting to see if the Rams continue running 20 personnel going forward and how it fares against tougher defenses than the Cardinals.

Rams have gone with 20 Pony personnel with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum both on the field as their main personnel grouping today.



Split back formation on all of them with a 100% pass rate so far. pic.twitter.com/6cA7N1hQVF — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 15, 2026

9

The number of receptions Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had in his first game back with Kirk Cousins, his most in any game this season. One of the benefits of bringing in Cousins was the opportunity to get the ball to their star playmaker more, especially since Cousins and Jefferson previously had a strong connection during their four seasons together. Cousins did just that, targeting Jefferson 13 times and connecting with him on nine of those occasions for 74 yards in Minnesota’s 30–10 win over the Packers. This wasn’t the most yards Jefferson had in a game this season—he previously had a 92-yard outing in Week 1 and a 79-yard performance in Week 4—but it was a strong start in the duo’s reunion.

1.7

Daniel Jones’s QBR (out of 100) in the Colts’ win over the Dolphins on Sunday. Per ESPN’s Stephen Holder , this was the lowest QBR by a quarterback in a game this season. Jones finished the 24–22 win 11-of-22 passing for 108 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions, including a 41-yard pick-six. Had the Dolphins not missed two field goals and an extra-point attempt, they likely would have come away with the win. Even so, the Colts are planning on sticking with Jones at quarterback instead of seeing what they have in Anthony Richardson.

18

The miles per hour Chiefs guard Kingsley Suamataia reached on Emmett Johnson’s 34-yard catch and run in the second quarter of their 35–13 win over the Falcons. Johnson wasn’t the only player speeding down the field on the play as his teammate, No. 76, was seen racing down the field ahead of him, looking to pick up a block. If the Chiefs’ running back depth chart is ever low, they might just be able to have Suamataia carry the ball.

LOOK AT HIM GO 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/EHI3EolSix — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 15, 2026