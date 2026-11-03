A Bengals Trade for Jonathan Taylor is More Necessary Now Than Ever

The Cincinnati Bengals are interested in a trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Taylor's name has been mixed up in trade rumors for a few weeks, and a deal could come to fruition before the trade deadline.

"As the Colts continue to field trade offers for star RB Jonathan Taylor, sources say the Vikings, Giants, Broncos, Bengals and Packers are among the teams that have checked in," Schultz wrote in a post to X on Sunday. "The asking price is believed to be too high right now, but sources do believe a trade is leaning to be more likely than not at this point."

The Bengals have a lot of talent on offense, but they need to add a running back to help them establish a respectable running game before it's too late. Taylor would be the perfect solution to this massive problem on offense.

Bengals Need

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals are fifth in the league in passing yards per game, but they're third worst in the league in rushing yards per game.

The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders are the only teams that average fewer rushing yards per game than Cincinnati. The Bengals are also bottom five in football in rushing yards per attempt and rushing touchdowns.

Chase Brown is the lead back, and he hasn't done anything noteworthy. He averages 3.5 yards per carry on 82 attempts through six games. Samaje Perine has been an issue as the backup running back, too.

Adding Taylor would be very expensive, but it's a move the Bengals need to make if they're going to go all in this season.

They have already shown their willingness to make big moves in an effort to win now. Adding Dexter Lawrence was a huge trade that showcased their desire to win right now. Trading for Taylor would double down on this and put Joe Burrow in the best spot to win that he's been in over the course of his career.

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