Report: Bengals Among Confirmed Teams With Jonathan Taylor Trade Interest

The Bengals have reported interest in Jonathan Taylor.

FOX Sports' Jordan Scultz posted on Sunday that multiple teams are interested in trading for the star Colts running back.

"As the Colts continue to field trade offers for star RB Jonathan Taylor, sources say the Vikings, Giants, Broncos, Bengals and Packers are among the teams that have checked in. The asking price is believed to be too high right now, but sources do believe a trade is leaning to be more likely than not at this point," Schultz posted on X.

Cincinnati is clearly trying to upgrade its lowly-ranked rushing attack with a proven talent like Taylor.

The 27-year-old is under contract for $15 million next season and $9.46 million during the 2028 season before hitting the 30-year-old wall that can crush running back efficiency. He and Chase Brown have been comparable in terms of impact, but a two-headed rushing attack with the rest of Cincinnati's weapons could make them the best offense in the NFL.

The Bengals just posted one of their best offensive halves of the century on Sunday and sit at 4-2 entering Week 8. The franchise may never have a lightning strike like this again with their 2026 schedule. It's the easiest remaining slate in the league based on just about every metric.

The defense has been a big part of that, and adding Taylor could help aid that unit as well.

"If we're going to continue to be great in the red zone and really good at short yardage, it's going to be really difficult for people to put points up on the board, and we got to take a lot of pride in that," Zac Taylor said this week. "And sometimes it's after long drives where you've been on the field yesterday for eight minutes, and it's defeating because they've converted third downs and gotten big plays, and you got to overcome adversity, and then you got to just buckle up and hold them to a field goal.

"That's what we did twice yesterday, and that turned out to be really significant in the first half to hold them to those field goals and not touchdowns."

Taylor has over 8,000 rushing yards since entering the league in 2020. He could essentially take Brown's spot as the lone feature running back next season after Cincinnati's current starter has his contract run out in 2027. We will see what the star rusher's price ends up being ahead of the trade deadline on Nov. 10.

I was asked for a Shotgun Run comparison between Chase Brown and Jonathan Taylor over the last three seasons. pic.twitter.com/4oodToEKQj — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 29, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.