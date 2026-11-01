'A Lot Of Good And A Lot Of Bad Today' - Joe Burrow Reacts to Historic Rollercoaster Titans Performance

Joe Burrow had plenty to be happy about and plenty to be upset about after a rollercoaster 43-36 win for his Bengals team. Cincinnati's passer notched a historic outing that hasn't happened in a long time after passing for 462 yards, five TDs (one rushing), and three picks.

According to ESPN, Burrow is the second QB in NFL history with 450 passing yards, 5 pass TDs, and 1 rushing TD in a single game, and first in 75 years. The other was Norm Van Brocklin in 1951, who set the NFL record with 554 passing yards in that game.

"Yeah, a lot of good and a lot of bad today," Burrow said about the historic mark.

He had a short reaction to that stat history. The leader more worried about how Cincinnati can execute better and not commit four turnovers overall.

"Yeah, that's always the difficult part of games in this league," Burrow said. "It's never going to be a perfect game, and certainly going to enjoy it today. And then we'll come in tomorrow and learn from our mistakes and try to get better. Then get back to it and we'll fly to Madrid and get back to practice on Tuesday and try to get better."

Ja'Marr Chase had a big day with 11 catches for 141 yards and a score, but still showed a lot of frustration with how Cincinnati executed.

"I don't know," Chase said to The Enquirer about the team's slow starts of late. "Ask Zac (Taylor). That's not my job, ask Zac."

Burrow isn't worried about his top wide receiver as everybody gets ready to hit the road to Madrid in a couple of days.

"I don't think I need to make sure about that. You know, he's a pro, and guys get emotional sometimes. That's how it is. I like when he gets emotional like that. That usually means that I need to do a better job of throwing the ball, and sometimes that's a good reminder," Burrow said about Chase.

Burrow is leading a contender and should be right in the thick of the MVP race still, even with his third career game featuring three interceptions. He did more than enough to win and showed the clutch factor on not one but two drives in the fourth quarter/overtime.

He finally got a defense to steel up in the right moment this time as the whole team looks to clean things up before facing the Falcons next Sunday morning.

Joe Burrow is the second QB in NFL history with 450 passing yards, 5 pass TD and 1 rush TD in a single game, and first in 75 years!



The other was Norm Van Brocklin in 1951, who set the NFL record with 554 passing yards in that game. pic.twitter.com/R7rArOTIXm — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 1, 2026

Ja’Marr Chase said “Ask Zac” when asked about how the #Bengals can avoid slow starts.



Chase was still encouraged about the team getting the W in a wild OT win over the 1-win Titans. pic.twitter.com/R9nyr52SKL — David Wysong (@DavidWysong_) November 1, 2026

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