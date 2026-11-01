Joe Burrow Scores TD One Play After Bengals Force Titans Strip Sack

Turnovers into touchdowns!

The Bengals took a bigger lead over the Titans on Sunday with a one-play scoring drive via Joe Burrow's arm delivering a pass to Tee Higgins. They lead 21-13 in the third quarter.

Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, and the Bengals' defense set up the 17-yard score with Mafe's strip and Lawrence's scoop that he almost got to paydirt.

Cincinnati has scored 21 unanswered points on the 1-6 Titans after starting slow for the second consecutive week. They can shut the door in a blowout down the stretch here.

Check out the full third-quarter drive log and the big plays below:

Joe Burrow & Tee Higgins connect for a TD immediately after the strip sack



TENvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/gfl3fcN5PV — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

So close to a Dexter Lawrence scoop & score 😂



TENvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/630jt4bYuQ — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

175 looks good on 9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/L0uExTgPWZ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 1, 2026

Current Drive

1 play, 17 yards, 0:04

In Progress

(12:25 - 3rd) Official Timeout at 12:25.

17-yd Touchdown Pass

12:25 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins for 17 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & 10 at TEN 17

Fumble

2 plays, -6 yards, 0:41

13

TEN

14

CIN

Sack Opp Fumble Recovery

12:40 - 3rd

(No Huddle, Shotgun) C.Ward sacked at TEN 29 for -9 yards (B.Mafe). FUMBLES (B.Mafe) [B. Mafe], touched at TEN 29, RECOVERED by CIN-D.Lawrence at TEN 25. D.Lawrence to TEN 17 for 8 yards (A.Mafi).

2nd & 7 at TEN 38

3-yd Run

13:10 - 3rd

(Shotgun) T.Pollard up the middle to TEN 38 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence).

1st & 10 at TEN 35

Interception

4 plays, 19 yards, 1:50

13

TEN

14

CIN

Interception

13:15 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep right intended for M.Gesicki INTERCEPTED by A.Hooker [A. Taylor] at TEN 35. A.Hooker ran ob at TEN 35 for no gain.

2nd & 9 at CIN 47

1-yd Run

13:53 - 3rd

C.Brown left guard to CIN 47 for 1 yard (J.Franklin-Myers).

1st & 10 at CIN 46

11-yd Pass

14:29 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to C.Brown pushed ob at CIN 46 for 11 yards (A.Hill).

2nd & 3 at CIN 35

7-yd Pass

14:55 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Brown pushed ob at CIN 35 for 7 yards (A.Hooker).

1st & 10 at CIN 28

Kickoff

15:00 - 3rd

J.Slye kicks 59 yards from TEN 35 to CIN 6. S.Perine to CIN 28 for 22 yards (D.Martin-Robinson).

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