Cincinnati Starts Comeback Against Titans With TD Strike From Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase

The Bengals finally got on the board against the 1-6 Titans on Sunday with a 30-yard touchdown strike from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase for his 60th career receiving TD.

Cincinnati now trails 13-7 early in the second quarter after getting on the board again this season via a beautiful ball between its top two players.

Check out the big play and drive log below as the Bengals aim for another comeback at home:

Burrow threads the needle to Chase for six on 3rd & 18!



TENvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+

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30-yd Touchdown Pass

13:20 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep middle to J.Chase for 30 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

3rd & 18 at TEN 30

(13:27 - 2nd) Timeout #1 by CIN at 13:27.

10-yd Penalty

13:34 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep right to C.Brown for 20 yards, TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty.PENALTY on CIN-D.Fairchild, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at TEN 20 - No Play.

3rd & 8 at TEN 20

-2-yd Run

14:16 - 2nd

(Shotgun) S.Perine left guard to TEN 20 for -2 yards (K.Faulk, O.Oladejo).

2nd & 6 at TEN 18

4-yd Pass

15:00 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Brown to TEN 18 for 4 yards (T.Horne; C.Gray) [O.Oladejo].

1st & 10 at TEN 22

END QUARTER 1

10-yd Pass

0:28 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to TEN 22 for 10 yards (C.Gray; A.Hill).

1st & 10 at TEN 32

14-yd Run

1:07 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to TEN 32 for 14 yards (K.Winston).

2nd & 1 at TEN 46

9-yd Run

1:44 - 1st

C.Brown right tackle to TEN 46 for 9 yards (K.Winston).

1st & 10 at CIN 45

10-yd Pass

2:07 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 45 for 10 yards (Jo.Williams).

3rd & 10 at CIN 35

Incompletion

2:11 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to C.Brown.

2nd & 10 at CIN 35

Incompletion

2:14 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to J.Chase.

1st & 10 at CIN 35

Kickoff

2:14 - 1st

J.Slye kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the end zone, Touchback to the CIN 35.

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