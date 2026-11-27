There has been plenty of drama in Pittsburgh this week, but that didn't stop Mike McCarthy and the Steelers from beating the Broncos 27-5 on Friday.

Pittsburgh improves to 7-4 on the season and stays alive in the AFC playoff race. Meanwhile, the Broncos fall to 8-3. That caps an eventful 24 hours for the Bengals. The Chiefs and the Broncos both fell to 8-3.

AFC Playoff Race

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bills (10-1) are the top team in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Broncos and the Chiefs are both 8-3. The Bengals and Jaguars are both 7-3.

Cincinnati can beat the Saints on Sunday to improve to 8-3 and into a tie for the second best record in the conference. A win would also keep them in first place in the AFC North.

Check out the AFC standings below:

SI.com

Tough Test

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) makes a tackle on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals are 10-point favorites against the 3-7 Saints. Five of their seven losses have come by one possession, including an 8-point loss to the Bears in Week 11.

"Good team. Really talented team," Zac Taylor said this week. "Chase Young stands out immediately. I haven’t seen him in a while. He’s been a really effective player for them on defense. I think they have really good linebackers. Really smart team, well coached. Impressed with (Tyler Shough) the more I’ve gotten to watch him, more so on the crossover tape as the season unfolded. (Jordyn) Tyson coming back now, he’s kind of who we thought he was in the draft. Really talented team. I know their record is what their record is. That doesn’t show up on tape to me. It’s a team that can come in here and is going to battle and try to do everything they can to win. We gotta be ready to roll."

The Saints are 2-1 against the AFC North this season. They beat the Ravens and Browns and lost to the Steelers 16-10.

"We're just worried about trying to win this week," Joe Burrow said on Wednesday. "The landscape will play out the way it plays out, and we just got to keep winning."

The Bengals are coming off of a 22-20 loss to the Commanders on Monday Night Football. Cincinnati is trying to avoid their second two-game losing streak of the season. They lost to the Steelers and Jaguars in back-to-back weeks (Weeks 3-4) after starting the year 2-0.

For more on Sunday's matchup, including a breakdown of the Saints and a prediction for the game, watch the video below: