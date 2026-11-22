The Bengals moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC North last week with a victory over the Steelers. Now they have a chance to strengthen their lead this week following a favorable Sunday afternoon. The Steelers lost to the Eagles in a major 19-16 upset to fall to 6-4 on the year. Pittsburgh down to third in the division behind the Browns who move to second-place with the same record. The Steelers have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

If the Bengals can get a win over Washington on Monday night, they will move ahead of their AFC North rivals with an 8-2 and a strangle hold on the division.

The Ravens chances of mounting a comeback in the division meanwhile have all but extinguished as they lost a close game to the Panthers on Sunday to move to 4-7 on the year.

The Team Cannot Relax Yet

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks from the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The Bengals improved to 7-2 on the season with a 38-18 win over the Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joe Burrow's message after last weeks win over the Steelers remains the same as he said at the time that seven wins is not enough. He emphasized that no championships are won in Week 10.

"Seven wins certainly isn't going to do anything for you, and nobody's winning championships in Week 10 so it's a big win but we got a long way to go," Burrow said.

Veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen echoed that sentiment on the Up & Adams Show, confirming that the whole team is not comfortable and is still hungry to prove themselves.

"This team is just so hungry, we're not comfortable, we realize it is only November so we still have a lot to prove, and we're looking forward to the opportunity to prove ourselves week in and week out." Allen said.

The Bengals face adversity heading into Monday night with both starting guards Dalton Risner and Dylan Fairchild dealing with injuries. Risner is already ruled out for Monday nights game with an injury to both knees, while Fairchild is Questionable to play with an oblique injury. Starting cornerback Dax Hill is also Questionable to play with an illness. Jalen Rivers will start at right guard with Risner out.

The Bengals and Commanders kickoff at 8:15 pm EST. Cincinnati is hoping to win their sixth-straight game.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.