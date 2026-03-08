3 Free Agents the Bengals Should Avoid as 2026 Free Agency Begins

The Cincinnati Bengals will go into the 2026 season needing reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball, as well as some added depth along the offensive line. With the negotiating window set to open on Monday, March 9 at Noon ET, here are three free agents the Bengals should stay away from this offseason:

1. Darren Waller, Tight End

Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (83) warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Waller had an impressive season with the Miami Dolphins that saw him return to the form he had in his earlier days of his career. He finished with 24 receptions for 283 yards and six touchdowns. However, Waller is now 33 years old and the Bengals shouldn't take a risk on an aging tight end with the offensive weapons they currently have on their roster.

2. Malcom Koonce, Defensive End

NFL Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Koonce had a good first two years of production with the Las Vegas Raiders, before tearing his ACL and missing their 2024 campaign. Coming off of the ACL injury last season, Koonce recorded just 4.5 sacks, which is 3.5 less than he had in 2023. While he's still only 27, the Bengals would be better off addressing their defensive end needs with some of the other free agents that will hit the market on Monday.

3. Demario Davis, Linebacker

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Davis has had a long career in the NFL due to his run stopping abilities, but he has bounced around a few teams and is now 37 years old in the back end of his career. Davis’ best seasons came with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 and 2023, when he recorded 6.5 sacks in each season. Since then, Davis has recorded just 2.5 sacks in the last two seasons combined. While at one point Davis could have made an impact for the Bengals defense, his presence on the team now would most likely be limited to being a veteran leader in the locker room instead of being a game changer on the field itself.

Bottom Line

While Waller, Koonce, and Davis could all go on to sign deals this free agency cycle and perhaps have productive seasons, their age and their injury history doesn't make signing them a realistic option for the Bengals. Cincinnati could be better off addressing their defensive needs in the draft, or paying top dollar for a young defensive player with a high ceiling in the upcoming free agency window.

