3 NFL Draft Prospects Bengals Should Avoid at Pick No. 10

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a few upgrades to their roster in free agency this offseason. Pair that with the dominance of the team's offense and a big 2026 draft class, then this Bengals team could be a real contender in the coming years.

But they need to hit a home run with the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason, and it all starts with the No. 10 pick in the first round.

There are plenty of players the Bengals could be targeting. But which players should they avoid in the first round?

Clemson Defensive Tackle Peter Woods

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) sacks South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) after the Tigers’ 28-14 win at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To kick this list off, we have one of the best defensive players in the draft: Clemson's Peter Woods. Woods is a potential game wrecker at defensive tackle with advanced ability to rush the passer.

But it would be a huge reach to take him at pick No. 10. The Bengals need a defensive tackle, but they should be drafting players and not positions. Woods is good, and he would be a good pick late in the first round, but he's a reach at pick No. 10.

If the Bengals want to land Woods, they could trade down from pick No. 10 or trade up using the No. 41 pick. But selecting him at No. 10 would be a mistake.

Auburn Edge Rusher Keldric Faulk

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead South Alabama Jaguars 28-9 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are three pass rushers who stand out at the top of this draft class and then a big gap in talent before the No. 4 edge rusher prospect. Rueben Bain Jr., David Bailey, and Arvell Reese are the top three pass rushers. All of them would be dream additions at pick No. 10.

But Auburn's Keldric Faulk would be a massive reach. This is a very similar situation to Woods. If the Bengals love him as a prospect, they can trade down a bit and comfortably land him. But selecting him in the top 10 would be a big mistake. Faulk only recorded two sacks and five tackles for loss last season for the Tigers.

Penn State Offensive Lineman Olaivavega Ioane

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the other two could fit, this one would be a massive mistake across the board. But I feel obligated to include Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane on this list because a few mock drafts have projected him to the Bengals at pick No. 10.

The Bengals don't need an offensive lineman like they used to. They certainly don't need it at pick No. 10 when they have holes left on defense.

The Bengals should be targeting players over positions, though the fit still matters. Ioane is almost certainly not the best player available at pick No. 10, and he wouldn't be the best fit either.

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