Bengals Load Up on Defense in Full 7-Round Mock Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals will go into the 2026 NFL Draft with plenty of holes on the roster that must be filled if they hope to put together a Super Bowl run in 2026. Here is a full 7-round mock draft that has the Bengals giving their defense a major boost:

Round 1, Pick 10: Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This one seems like a no-brainer if Bain Jr. is available. He has been mocked anywhere from No. 2 overall to No. 12 overall. If he's on the board when the Bengals pick at No. 10, Cincy could be in dreamland. The Bengals lost Trey Hendrickson to their AFC-North rivals the Baltimore Ravens and lost pass rusher Joseph Ossai in free agency as he signed with the Jets. Bain Jr. was an absolute monster in his final season with Miami, logging 30 solo tackles, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

Bain Jr. could revitalize a Bengals defense that ranked last in pass-rush win rate in 2025. The Bengals need another impact edge rusher after siging Boye Mafe in free agency. This would be an ideal outcome for the Bengals.

Round 2, Pick 41: Anthony Hill, Linebacker, Texas

The Bengals go defense once again in the second round, this time selecting linebacker Anthony Hill out of Texas. Hill logged 38 solo tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions in 2025. More importantly, Hill recorded 40 games played in his three seasons with Texas. Hill could be dropped as an anchor into a defense that needs all the help it can get.

Round 3, Pick 72: D’Angelo Ponds, Cornerback, Indiana

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (DB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ponds had an elite junior season with the Hoosiers, playing a big role in their national championship winning year. He recorded a pick six against the Oregon Ducks in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Ponds recorded 43 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and two interceptions last season. He has been mocked by many analysts to go anywhere from the late second round to the early fourth round. Ponds would provide stability at a position where the Bengals need it. Three top defensive players in the first three rounds would be a win for Cincinnati.

Round 4, Pick 110: Keylan Rutledge, Guard, Georgia Tech

Offensive line will be an area of need the Bengals should address in the upcoming draft. Rutledge fits the bill for a fourth-round pick for Cincinnati. Rutledge started every game in the last two years for Georgia Tech, with his 2025 season being especially impressive. He played 801 snaps in 2025 and did not allow a single sack. Rutledge was named an All-American in both his 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Round 6, Pick 189: Bryce Boettcher, Linebacker, Oregon

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Boettcher was a key locker room leader for the Oregon Ducks in the 2025 season. A former walk-on, Boettcher earned the Burlsworth Trophy for the best walk-on in 2024, becoming the first Duck to ever win the award. He only weighs 225 pounds, but his durability should be enough to get him by. Boettcher played 13 of the 14 Oregon games last season.

Round 6, Pick 199: Demonte Capehart, Defensive Tackle, Clemson

Capehart would be a project for whichever NFL team selects him, but his 6-5, 320 pound frame is an NFL-ready build. Capehart had limited playing time in 2025, recording 12 solo tackles and one sack. While he doesn't have much on tape, he could be worth the roll of the dice in the sixth round.

Round 7, Pick 221: De’Zhaun Stribling, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss

While seventh round picks rarely pan out, De’Zhaun Stribling certainly could. Stribling played a big role in the Ole’ Miss high-powered offense in 2025, recording 55 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns. Stribling’s frame could hurt him, as he stands at 6-2 and weighs 207 pounds. Stribling put up enough stats in his senior season that a seventh-round flyer is justified.

Round 7, Pick 226: Byron Cardwell, Running Back, San Diego State

While the Bengals are set at running back for the time being with Chase Brown, Cardwell could turn into a solid backup for Cincinnati and provide depth should Brown miss time with injury. Cardwell was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and averaged 5.6 yards per carry in his last season with the Aztecs.