Bengals Meeting With Physical Defensive Lineman Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals had the worst run defense in the league last year. They allowed the most rushing yards per game, which could come as a shock because they were in a few shootouts, which often result in big days from the opposing quarterback. But the Bengals' run defense was its biggest issue last season, though the pass defense wasn't anything special either.

In free agency, they added edge rusher Boye Mafe and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to their front. They also added a few defensive backs, notably signing Bryan Cook, but they need to do more to improve their front seven.

Bengals Need To Find Another Stud Defensive Lineman

Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addresses the media during a press conference, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals need to add another stud defensive lineman before training camp.

There are a few options in free agency if the Bengals have any money left to spend in their budget. The best option would be a blockbuster trade to acquire Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants, but that seems unlikely at this point. Still, the Bengals have been linked to him more than most potential trade fits.

As a result, the most likely solution would be adding one or two prospects to their defensive line in the 2026 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, NFL draft analyst Ryan Fowler reported that the Bengals were scheduled to host Navy defensive lineman Landon Robinson ahead of the upcoming NFL draft.

Bengals Meeting With Navy DT Landon Robinson

Jan 2, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Landon Robinson (96) passes the Liberty Bell trophy off the stage after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"Source: The Kansas City Chiefs will host Louisville WR Chris Bell for a 30 visit today," Fowler wrote in a post to X on Tuesday. "Additionally, the Bengals are scheduled to host Navy iDL Landon Robinson."

Robinson is projected to be a sixth or seventh-round pick, with some projections suggesting he could go undrafted.

His biggest flaw is his size, as he's only listed at 5-foot-11 and 293 pounds. But he makes up for that smaller stature by being strong and physical. He takes advantage of every ounce of his being to compete with top interior offensive linemen.

The game tape is impressive for Robinson. The fact that the Bengals should be able to land a talented defensive lineman like Robinson late in the draft is only due to his stature. If Cincinnati believes he could compete for a rotational role despite being undersized, this could be an ideal pick late in the draft.

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