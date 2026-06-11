The Cincinnati Bengals dove into the offseason with a lot of urgency this year. They spent money and draft capital to add to their defense, which should theoretically make them a Super Bowl contender with Joe Burrow leading the offense.

On defense, they added players like Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen in the interior of their defensive line. They signed Boye Mafe at edge rusher and Bryan Cook at safety, among others. They also added a few potential defensive studs in the NFL draft, headlined by second-round pick Cashius Howell.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently listed Bengals edge rusher Myles Murphy as one of the players around the league with the most to prove heading into Mandatory Minicamp. With the additions of players like Howell and Mafe, this suggestion is seemingly right on the money.

Bengals Need Progress From Myles Murphy

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) wraps up Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"The Cincinnati Bengals made a massive offseason investment in upgrading one of the league's worst defenses a year ago—especially along the defensive line," Davenport wrote. "The team traded a first-round pick to the New York Giants for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and spent big bucks on tackle Jonathan Allen and edge-rusher Boye Mafe.

"However, while three spots on Cincy's new-look defensive line may be set, the edge spot opposite Mafe is up for grabs, with a pair of former first-round picks set to battle to start in Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart. Murphy, who is entering a contract year after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option, told reporters he's using both that and the upgrades around him as motivation this season."

Murphy is in competition with second-year edge rusher Shemar Stewart for the starting spot on the opposite side of Mafe. Howell could also make a run at the starting job if he's able to put together an incredible preseason, but it's unlikely.

While Murphy is the favorite to start, it's far from a guarantee. He's flashed some solid potential through his first three seasons, but as he heads into Year 4, he's going to need to take a step forward. The Bengals used a first-round pick on Murphy in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he's only started 10 of his 47 career games while recording single digit sacks in that time period.

The pressure is on the 24-year-old edge rusher.

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