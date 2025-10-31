Cincinnati Bengals 'Fished Around' Logan Wilson Trade As Deadline Looms
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have reportedly been open to trade interest surrounding Logan Wilson. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted the team is in the middle of the pack right now, but is still unwilling to deal Trey Hendrickson.
Wilson is a different story.
"There are a few teams in the middle," Breer wrote this week. "One is the Commanders, who could use some edge help, but have a few pieces (Javon Kinlaw, Deebo Samuel) that teams may be interested in. Another is the 49ers, who added a player this week, Keion White, whom they believe can be an effective edge that can bump inside in their nickel and is under contract for another year.
"San Francisco’s a perennial contender, of course, but will be without Nick Bosa and Fred Warner the rest of the year, and has been incredibly beat up in general, which might make them a little more hesitant to spend picks on players coming in for only 2025. And a third would be the Bengals, who haven’t shown an appetite for trading Trey Hendrickson, but have at least fished around on the idea of trading LB Logan Wilson."
Wilson has missed both practices this week with a hamstring injury and is performing poorly this season (54.8 Pro Football Focus grade, 125.8 passer rating allowed on 25 targets).
Ultimately, trading Wilson before Tuesday's deadline could be challenging, given that he has multiple years remaining on his contract. He is scheduled to make $13.8 million in cash over the next two seasons on his current deal. Breer did not specify any teams that are showing interest.
