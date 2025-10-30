All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Multiple Stars Miss Thursday's Practice Ahead of Bears Game

Cincinnati has a few star banged up this week.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) runs off before a field goal attempt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) runs off before a field goal attempt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals ripped through another practice on a rainy day in Cincinnati. Things remain the same for Trey Hendrickson (hip) and Logan Wilson as both didn't practice for the second-straight day. Joe Flacco did get back on the field in a limited capacity as he tries to gut through the sprained AC joint-pain this week.

A few players had full designations including, Cedric Johnson (knee), Dylan Fairchild (knee), and Cam Sample. Marco Wilson missed the session again with a hamstring injury.

Flacco finished the 39-38 loss to the Jets on Sunday, but the pain has increased from his sprained throwing shoulder in the ensuing days this week.

He's still trying to gut it out any way he can.

"He wasn't here in the offseason. He wasn't invested in our training camp, so for him to come in, it would be easy to make the decision, 'there's no way I'm playing. I've got an AC joint. We've got a bye week next week. Let's just let this thing heal up," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "That has not been the indication he's given to me at all. Now, he may not be able to play. We may make that decision, but for him to just want to put it out there for our team. ... Certainly goes a long way."

Cincinnati practices one more time tomorrow morning before playing the Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report / Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report

