Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Multiple Stars Miss Thursday's Practice Ahead of Bears Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals ripped through another practice on a rainy day in Cincinnati. Things remain the same for Trey Hendrickson (hip) and Logan Wilson as both didn't practice for the second-straight day. Joe Flacco did get back on the field in a limited capacity as he tries to gut through the sprained AC joint-pain this week.
A few players had full designations including, Cedric Johnson (knee), Dylan Fairchild (knee), and Cam Sample. Marco Wilson missed the session again with a hamstring injury.
Flacco finished the 39-38 loss to the Jets on Sunday, but the pain has increased from his sprained throwing shoulder in the ensuing days this week.
He's still trying to gut it out any way he can.
"He wasn't here in the offseason. He wasn't invested in our training camp, so for him to come in, it would be easy to make the decision, 'there's no way I'm playing. I've got an AC joint. We've got a bye week next week. Let's just let this thing heal up," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "That has not been the indication he's given to me at all. Now, he may not be able to play. We may make that decision, but for him to just want to put it out there for our team. ... Certainly goes a long way."
Cincinnati practices one more time tomorrow morning before playing the Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI