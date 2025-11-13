All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Joe Burrow Practices Again With Steelers Matchup Looming

Cincinnati will likely be down a few key defenders this weekend.

Russ Heltman

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on on the sidelines during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Thursday injury report looked pretty similar to Wednesday for Cincinnati. Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) is basically guaranteed to miss Sunday's game after not practicing again, same with Shemar Stewart (knee).

It means a much larger role for Myles Murphy and Cedric Johnson against the Steelers.

“He's been a guy we were excited about coming off last season,” head coach Zac Taylor said about Johnson on Wednesday. “All through the spring, he made a really good impression on everybody. The defensive staff, special teams, and so we’ll just continue to increase his role as he gets more comfortable.”

Only a few others didn't practice, including Samaje Perine (ankle), Jermaine Burton (illness), and Lucas Patrick (calf). Joe Flacco (shoulder) carried a limited status on Thursday.

Joe Burrow was also one of those limited players as he continues to progress forward from his turf toe recovery.

“We’ll just get through this week and then figure out what next week holds, but internally we got a good plan in place, and we’ll just keep working through that,” Taylor said about his franchise quarterback.

Cincinnati will try to make it really worth a return with a win this weekend over the Steelers. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

