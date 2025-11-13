Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Joe Burrow Practices Again With Steelers Matchup Looming
CINCINNATI — The Thursday injury report looked pretty similar to Wednesday for Cincinnati. Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) is basically guaranteed to miss Sunday's game after not practicing again, same with Shemar Stewart (knee).
It means a much larger role for Myles Murphy and Cedric Johnson against the Steelers.
“He's been a guy we were excited about coming off last season,” head coach Zac Taylor said about Johnson on Wednesday. “All through the spring, he made a really good impression on everybody. The defensive staff, special teams, and so we’ll just continue to increase his role as he gets more comfortable.”
Only a few others didn't practice, including Samaje Perine (ankle), Jermaine Burton (illness), and Lucas Patrick (calf). Joe Flacco (shoulder) carried a limited status on Thursday.
Joe Burrow was also one of those limited players as he continues to progress forward from his turf toe recovery.
“We’ll just get through this week and then figure out what next week holds, but internally we got a good plan in place, and we’ll just keep working through that,” Taylor said about his franchise quarterback.
Cincinnati will try to make it really worth a return with a win this weekend over the Steelers. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
