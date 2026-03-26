Cincinnati Bengals Select Defensive Star in Post-Free Agency Mock Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is barreling down the pipe toward the football world as Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick dropped a new mock draft this week ahead of the big event.

Cincinnati holds top 10 picks in most of the draft rounds next month, and Flick has them using that first asset on Miami (FL) edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

"The Bengals inked big deals with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, defensive end Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook, filling key holes on a woeful defense, but they still need another pass rusher," Flick wrote. "Bain could go earlier than No. 10—Tennessee and New Orleans are strong possibilities—but he’d be a tremendous value in Cincinnati. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Bain has an expansive array of pass-rush moves and strong, efficient hands to discard blockers on both running and passing plays."

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A Big Decision At No. 10

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to the Mock Draft Database, Bain is ranked seventh on their consensus big board and second among edge rushers behind Texas Tech's David Bailey. There is a clear drop-off in edge talent after Bain.

Auburn's Keldric Faulk Jr. is currently the next highest-rated edge defender at No. 19 overall on the MDB.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is very familiar with these defensive names and got plenty of information on them at the 2026 NFL Combine.

"Every resource imaginable. It's whatever connection we have to someone who's been around them, whatever scouting report we had on them coming out of college," Taylor said at the combine about what methods they use to learn about players. "There can be a lot of different ways you approach it. We try to utilize every single one of them to make sure you're getting the right person who walks in. You're not bringing in a problem. You're bringing in one of us, you know, someone who fits our personalities in our locker room. And so we spend a lot of time. We're very careful with who we bring in and try to make the right decisions."

Check out the full mock draft from Flick here ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, April 23-25.

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