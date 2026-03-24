Bengals Meeting With Two Intriguing Defenders Ahead of NFL Draft

The Bengals continue to meet with 2026 NFL Draft prospects as we get closer and closer to the big weekend next month.

Sports Illustrated's Arye Pulli noted the team is meeting with Texas Tech edge rusher Romello Height.

"Texas Tech pass-rusher Romello Height has seven top-30 visits scheduled. The teams that he’ll meet with: 49ers, Bengals, Colts, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Patriots. Pro Day is scheduled for Thursday. Height could add more visits after a strong showing," Pulli posted on X.

According to the Mock Draft Database, Height is ranked 82nd on the consensus big board and 13th among edge rushers.

Defensive Options

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) dances after he intercepts the ball in the end zone during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Bengals also set up another meeting with Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo reported the visit.

"I’ve met with a good amount of teams," Stukes told Melo. "I had roughly 14 formal interviews at the NFL Combine, with teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, both New York teams [Giants and Jets], and others. I’ve been on a few in-person visits already, with the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, and I have a few more coming up. I’ve been excited to see these facilities and meet with these coaches."

Stukes could be a nice option at slot corner to beef up the depth there.

He played 380 snaps in the slot this past season and is ranked 72nd on the consensus big board from the Mock Draft Database (ranked 10th among cornerbacks.

"I’m going to bring the right mentality to the team," Stukes told Melo about the NFL impact he wants to make. "I’m going to keep being intentional about my process. I’m always ready to compete and improve.

"I’m going to bring an infectious amount of energy and effort to the locker room. I want to help the team win some football games. That’s the end goal at the end of the day. Whoever picks me is getting a guy who wants to help the team achieve its goals. I’m going to play some great football while I’m doing it."

Cincinnati is clearly focused on the defensive side of the ball for good reason in the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out the full conversation between Stukes and Melo here.

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