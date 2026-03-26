Film Doesn’t Lie: What Boye Mafe Really Brings to Bengals Defense

The Bengals knew that they needed to find some defensive line help this offseason. They found help by signing defensive end Boye Mafe to a 3-year, $60 million contract. Mafe played in Seattle for four years and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl.

In those four seasons, Mafe started 34 games and accumulated 20 sacks. Mafe brings pass rush juice to a defensive line that will need some reinforcements after the losses of Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai.

Let's take a look at the film and see what Mafe brings to the Bengals' defense:

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Where He Excels

Excellent at winning inside and outside of the offensive tackle

Mafe does well against pulling offensive linemen

He's slippery and has ability to get off of blocks

Sets up his pass rushes with jab steps and tempo

Typically able to create knock-back against blockers

High motor to continue working to the quarterback and chase down ball carriers

Areas of Concern

Mafe can get too far up field on run plays allowing for rush lanes to open up

Driven off of the ball at times during the drive phase of a run block

His lack of bend limits his ability to finish some rushes with sacks

Overall Thoughts

Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mafe is going to bring pass rush juice and some violent run defense to the Bengals.

As a pass rusher, the name of Mafe’s game is to win to the inside or outside of the offensive tackle with legitimate speed to threaten the corner and lateral agility to work back inside. He used a variety of moves but mainly sticks to swipes and chops to keep offensive linemen’s hands off of him.

He does not have the best bend, so there will be instances where he misses out on a sack because he is too far up field. His lateral agility to win inside and violent nature gives the additional ability to wreck havoc as both a penetrator and looper on stunts. Mafe is able to get some initial punch when working his bull rush but seems to lack the ability to sustain it and finish near the quarterback. While he’s excellent working both inside and outside of the offensive tackle, he is not someone who should be asked to crush the pocket with his bullrush consistently. He is able to use a bull slip move to get by offensive linemen though which works well with his initial power. His high motor also makes him a continuous threat to the quarterback. He rarely gives up on a play.

In run defense, Mafe is able to set the edge and play with violence. There are moments where Mafe can get too far up field which opens up and widens rush lanes to his inside that should not exist. He generally does a good job of getting knock back and penetration when he's asked to do it. There is some concern about his ability to anchor down on blocks that continue into the drive phase.

On occasion, Mafe was moved by offensive linemen when blocks continued into the drive phase despite a good initial punch to either provide knock-back or stall them. He does excellent work when asked to slant where he can use his explosive athleticism and lateral agility to win. His high motor gives him quite a bit of range in run defense. He also shows intelligence in his ability to recognize and retrace screens run to his side.

His snaps have decreased over the last three years. Some of this can easily be explained by the Seahawks defensive end room getting better every year, but ideally a young player is earning more snaps every season rather than earning less snaps year over year. He was still a main contributor last year but the decrease in snaps just gives some pause.

Schematic Fit

Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mafe will most likely play defensive end for the Bengals in all of their personnel groupings. His alignment may vary from wide 9 rusher to 5 technique on the outside shoulder of the offensive tackle. It’s not likely that there will be a plethora of snaps where Mafe is reduced down inside of the offensive tackle. They have Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy who may be better suited for that alignment, but there will be scenarios where he has to play head up over a tight end or between a tight end and an offensive tackle.

Mafe should add an ability to crash and slant inside as part of both watch me stunts and E-T stunts. He also has the capability to set up opponents and change direction with his work as a looper on T-E stunts. He can be used as a weapon to win both inside and outside when given one on one opportunities as well.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly