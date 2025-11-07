All Bengals

Former NFL Quarterback 'Would Want Out Of Cincinnati' If He Were Joe Burrow

The star has never hinted at wanting to leave Cincinnati.

Russ Heltman

Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks on the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31.
Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks on the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has made a long commitment to the Bengals, but the Get Up crew on ESPN pondered how much longer he'll buy into the franchise's vision.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said on Thursday he'd ask for a trade if he were the star passer.

"If I were Joe Burrow I would want out of Cincinnati. ... Yes. If I were Joe Burrow, but that doesn't mean Cincinnati would be obliging to that," Orlovsky said to Adam Schefter, who noted how many teams have multi-faceted asset packages to use on potential quarterback trades this offseason.

Cincinnati has never wavered in its commitment to Burrow, but things could get hairy if he were to ask out. Schefter deemed it would be "over" in that scenario.

"That's where it gets interesting, because if that's what he wants, and we have no idea what he wants, but if that's what he wants, it's over. It's over," Schefter declared.

The Bengals are pacing toward an eighth season in the past 10 without making the playoffs, all while fielding one of the NFL's worst defenses in the past 50 years.

Even with Burrow healthy, it's hard to contend in those conditions. Still, the injured star is reportedly progressing well during his turf toe recovery and has never expressed any interest in leaving the Queen City.

The Bengals will try to make a possible Burrow return worth it starting next Sunday against Pittsburgh. Check out the full discussion below:

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

