Former NFL Quarterback 'Would Want Out Of Cincinnati' If He Were Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has made a long commitment to the Bengals, but the Get Up crew on ESPN pondered how much longer he'll buy into the franchise's vision.
Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said on Thursday he'd ask for a trade if he were the star passer.
"If I were Joe Burrow I would want out of Cincinnati. ... Yes. If I were Joe Burrow, but that doesn't mean Cincinnati would be obliging to that," Orlovsky said to Adam Schefter, who noted how many teams have multi-faceted asset packages to use on potential quarterback trades this offseason.
Cincinnati has never wavered in its commitment to Burrow, but things could get hairy if he were to ask out. Schefter deemed it would be "over" in that scenario.
"That's where it gets interesting, because if that's what he wants, and we have no idea what he wants, but if that's what he wants, it's over. It's over," Schefter declared.
The Bengals are pacing toward an eighth season in the past 10 without making the playoffs, all while fielding one of the NFL's worst defenses in the past 50 years.
Even with Burrow healthy, it's hard to contend in those conditions. Still, the injured star is reportedly progressing well during his turf toe recovery and has never expressed any interest in leaving the Queen City.
The Bengals will try to make a possible Burrow return worth it starting next Sunday against Pittsburgh. Check out the full discussion below:
