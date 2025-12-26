Ja'Marr Chase Lays Out One Goal To Accomplish In Final Days of 2025 Season

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase chatted with reporters at his locker on Boxing Day, getting ready for the Bengals' Sunday matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The only team goals left are the obvious wins on the record, but Chase also wants to get in the end zone at least one more time. He has not scored since Oct. 16 after posting five touchdowns in the first seven games.

He is top five in the NFL in receiving yards and catches this season but tied for 36th in receiving TDs.

"I think my biggest thing on this list is just to score another touchdown," Chase said at his locker to CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia and others. "I don't think I've been overdue since like, Week Seven. So my biggest thing is just trying to get an end zone, find the end zone.

"As much as the accolades are something I want. I'm not really worried about it anymore and stuff like that. I work my ass off to put in all the stats I can during the time that I need to."

Chase also got announced as Cincinnati's lone representative in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

He became the sixth player in team history with at least five Pro Bowl selections in his Bengals career, joining Anthony Munoz (11 selections), Geno Atkins (eight), A.J. Green (seven), Chad Johnson (six), and CB Lemar Parrish (six). The young star's five in a row to begin his career ties Green's Bengals record.

A good opportunity to get back out there. Just a good compliment on stacking my years, being the same person every year," Chase said about getting picked.

He has a solid chance to add to that Pro Bowl profile against the 3-12 Cardinals on Sunday.

