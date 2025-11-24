Ja'Marr Chase Used Local Football Facility to Stay In Shape During Suspension

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase got to experience a real state-of-the-art facility this past week during his suspension from all Bengals activities for spitting on Steelers defender Jalen Ramsey. He told team radio play-by-play man Dan Hoard that he posted plenty of private work at the Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Performance Center on the University of Cincinnati campus.

The $100-plus million facility opened this June, and Chase got to see it up close and personal as he waited out his punishment from the league.

He dropped an apology on social media Monday for the way he acted in last Sunday's 34-12 loss.

"I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization," Chase said as part of the apology. "I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me. I can only hope and trust you know none of it represents who I am — not as a competitor, teammate, or person. I also want to apologize to my coaches, teammates, and organization for not meeting my own standards as a leader of this team.

"This has been a tough season with some incredibly hard losses. We’ve all been frustrated. But instead of stepping up with calm, class, and leadership, I let you down. My having to sit out yesterday’s game makes my actions even more inexcusable. I won’t let it happen again.

Finally, I want to apologize to my fans."

Everyone makes mistakes, and Chase deserves credit for owning up to his.

Check out the full apology here.

Ja’Marr Chase was not allowed to be at Paycor Stadium last week while serving his one game suspension, so he worked out privately for several days at UC’s new Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility.

He came away impressed when I asked him about it today. pic.twitter.com/ITOEJWhKOw — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) November 24, 2025

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok