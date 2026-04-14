NFL Mock Draft: Bengals Bolster Defense With Star CB at Pick No. 10

The Cincinnati Bengals need to add to their defense, and everybody in the Queen City knows it. The players know it. The coaches know it. The fans certainly know it. And judging by their offseason moves, the front office knows it.

The Bengals added Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen during the early stages of free agency. They also added a few players, like Ja'Sir Taylor and Kyle Dugger, later in free agency. But they still need to add a few impact starters on that side of the football.

Bengals Need Another Cornerback

Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addresses the media during a press conference, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals cornerback room has some talent, but they need one more player, preferably somebody who can comfortably slot in as the nickel on defense.

This is why the Bengals have been so closely linked to Ohio State safety Caleb Downs in the NFL Draft. Downs is a safety prospect with a huge ceiling, but he could also play nickel and be versatile on defense. But there's also a chance the Bengals look to target a true cornerback to bolster their defense.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 10 pick in the draft, Middlehurst-Schwartz projected the Bengals would select Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy to add to their secondary.

Jermod McCoy Would be a Good Pick at No. 10

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) jogs during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Duke Tobin hasn't been shy about declaring his affinity for elite size and athletic traits," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "While his preferences have given a distinct shape to the Bengals' offensive and defensive fronts, they could also heavily inform the composition of the secondary. McCoy looks and plays the part of a top cover man, making him a prime target for a defense still looking to forge an identity."

In this particular mock draft, LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane and the aforementioned Downs were both off the table. As a result, the Bengals could go with McCoy, who's the clear best option available to fill that hole at nickel.

McCoy is a very talented cornerback with the ability to play on the boundary as well as any cornerback on the Bengals defense right now. He's been flagged as an injury risk, but if the Bengals are comfortable with his health, his speed and coverage abilities are off the charts. Cincinnati would look like a much-improved defense if it were to add McCoy.

His draft position will almost certainly be determined by which cornerback-needy team is comfortable with his health.

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