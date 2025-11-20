Pro Football Doctor Weighs in on Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow’s Possible Return
CINCINNATI — Former NFL team doctor David Chao has already declared Joe Burrow will be on the field for Cincinnati this Sunday against the Patriots.
He noted in a video on X that the QB likely isn't close to 100% yet and will need to stay in the shotgun most of the time, but that won't stop him from playing for a desperate Bengals team after practicing fully on Wednesday.
"I am buying that Joe Burrow will play this weekend," Chao noted in the video. "Let's get it out of the way. Yes, originally I did say that I did not think he would return this season. I stand by that he's not 100% but the Bengals are going to play Joe Burrow out of desperation; their backs are to the wall. They can't even wait for the Thanksgiving game against division rival, the Baltimore Ravens. They're 3-7 and an eighth loss at 9-8, even if they run the table, you need a lot of luck to get into the playoffs. Their backs are to the wall this week. Joe Burrow will play this weekend, in my belief."
Chao laid out a few reasons why Cincinnati will put him back on the field.
The fact that his turf toe injury happened on his non-throwing plant foot is a massive factor in the early return.
"Number one, he's not 100%, but because it's his front foot, he can still sling the ball, step into throws, and be accurate downfield. Would you take a Joe Burrow in the pocket, not as mobile, not running, and purely out of shotgun, and play him over Joe Flacco, who still is dealing with the right AC joint spring? I think everyone's answer is yes. You won't see Joe Burrow under center, because he's not 100% and it's hard to push off that left foot and get back. But you will see him in shotgun. I believe you will see him playing this week, because the Bengals don't want to waste another Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson year, even though Trey Hendrickson is still injured right now, but coming back."
We will see what his status looks like on Thursday before Zac Taylor gives his normal Friday injury update, but all signs are pointing to Burrow returning very soon and trying to lead the Bengals away from the missing-playoffs cliff.
They will search for their second win since Week 2 in Sunday's game against New England, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET inside Paycor Stadium.
