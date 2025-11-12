Steelers Legend Makes Bold Statement About Bengals Chances In Pittsburgh

Big Ben says the Steelers will beat the Bengals:



“There’s a 4 and half percent chance that Joe Flacco goes out and does what he did last time to us. It’s not gonna happen at Acrisure. It won’t happen here. We might win by 15 plus.”#steelers



🎥Footbahlin with Ben… pic.twitter.com/vLXh6zVTY5