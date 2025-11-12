Steelers Legend Makes Bold Statement About Bengals Chances In Pittsburgh
CINCINNATI — Former Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is fully convinced his former team will meet the moment as betting favorites this weekend and beat the Bengals.
The Steelers legend discussed the matchup on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger.
"I can't say zero, because that's awful. There's a 4.5% chance that Joe Flacco goes out and does what he did last week to us," Roethlisberger said on the show. "Not gonna happen at Acrisure Stadium. It won't happen here. Our D-line is gonna jump the count. We're gonna be all over it. There's gonna be some turnovers this week—defense is gonna get turnovers. It will not happen this week. I have a W on here. I'm sticking with it. We might win by 15-plus points."
Cincinnati enters the game as a 5.5-point betting underdog, but has already beaten the Steelers once this season.
Aaron Rodgers hasn't looked great recently, but the current Steelers quarterback turned back the clock big time against Cincinnati, who may need more immaculate interceptions to happen for a winning formula.
We'll find out if Roethlisberger is on the money at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday as the Steelers try to stay atop the division with a win, and basically end Cincinnati's hopes of making the 2025 playoffs at 3-7 overall.
Pittsburgh can also get back to even all-time against Flacco with a victory (11-12 against him).
Check out the full clip from the show below:
