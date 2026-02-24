Top 10 Selections Break Valuable Way For Bengals In Latest 2026 Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals landed one of their best big-board scenarios in the latest mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Miami (FL) edge rusher Rueben Bain dropped a bit to get picked by the Bengals at No. 10.

Bain is the third-best player overall on the consensus big board from The Mock Draft Database.

"If Bain is still on the board at No. 10, the Bengals should sprint the card in with his name on it," Kiper declared. "This has been a very rough defense for a few years now, and things could look a lot worse if Trey Hendrickson leaves in free agency. Last year's Shemar Stewart pick hasn't yielded immediate returns, either. But Bain can wreck opponents' game plans. He brings power, speed, and bend, and he had 9.5 sacks in 2025. Defensive coordinator Al Golden could move him around on the D-line to find matchup advantages and turn him loose in the pass rush."

Sprint indeed.

Bain can instantly jolt the Bengals defense to a higher level next season and be a great baton carrier from Trey Hendrickson as Cincinnati's next premier edge rusher.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is one of the other top options for the Bengals in the first round, and he went second in this exercise.

"This would be the highest draft slot for a safety since Eric Turner went No. 2 in 1991," Kiper wrote. "Downs is worthy, though. He reads the offense so well, and then he has quickness, physicality, and ball skills to make plays against both the run and the pass. He can truly impact a defense's ceiling from the back end, with six interceptions, 18 tackles for loss, and 22 run stops over his three college seasons. The Jets' defense didn't have a single INT in 2025 -- yes, you read that right --and only the Cowboys gave up more points (29.6 per game). Plus, Andre Cisco is hitting free agency."

The board broke beautifully for Cincinnati. They had the option between Bain and Miami offensive tackle teammate Fancis Mauigoa. Either player would be a major value compared to the consensus big board.

Six combined QBs/WRs/RBs and safeties went in the first 10 picks here, setting the board up about as well as it can get for Cincinnati.

Check out the full mock draft from Kiper here.

