Top Analytic Metric Shows Bengals Comfortably The NFL's Worst Defense Since 1970s
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' historically bad defense somehow, someway dug deeper into the history books this past weekend. FTN's Aaron Schatz is the creator of DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average), which is one of the most widely respected analytical metrics in the sport, and he announced on Monday that Cincinnati has the worst defensive DVOA on record through 10 games.
They are up there by a decent gap as well, posting a +30.4% DVOA during their 3-7 run so far. Injury is getting added to this insulting output by the unit, as Cincinnati just lost starting cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for the season and may not have Cam Sample or Trey Hendrickson this weekend against the 8-2 New England Patriots.
Hope has been the plan for a while on this side of the ball after Cincinnati did next to nothing to improve the unit this season. They added TJ Slaton and Oren Burks in free agency, two players who've made zero significant positive impact.
They gave up only 20 points yesterday, but Cincinnati still got beat like a drum 34-12 in Pittsburgh.
"It was one of the better games they played," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about his defensive unit. "They gave us those opportunities, only allowing 10 points going into halftime after giving up the first drive of the game. I was happy with the punts they forced. Unfortunately, we couldn't capitalize on offense and get enough points on the board to take advantage, especially getting the ball in the second half. Overall, during the second half, those two possessions, we just got to get them on the ground. There are a lot of opportunities. We've got to get them on the ground. Working like crazy. Talking like crazy. We've just got to show up."
The defense hasn't forced a turnover in three games and has missed 109 (!!!) tackles this season, 28 more than any other team. That whole unit needs an overhaul, and Cincinnati doesn't have a lot of financial assets to get that done in one offseason after all the heavy offensive investment.
They have to draft better, which is easier said than done considering they haven't selected a defensive Pro Bowler since Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins in 2010.
Check out the bottom-10 DVOA teams all-time below as the Bengals barrel towards posting arguably the worst defense in NFL history:
