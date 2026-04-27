2027 NFL Draft: Team-By-Team Breakdown of Picks and Trades Already Made

Believe it or not, the 2027 NFL draft is already beginning to take shape.

With the 2026 edition of the league’s marquee event in the rearview—and the abundance of trades made both prior to and during it—we now have a clearer picture of the draft capital that 32 teams possess ahead of next spring.

Most notably, the Jets hold three first-round picks (their own, the Colts’ and either the Cowboys’ or Packers’), while both the Browns and Patriots are each tied for the most total selections with 10.

Here’s a team-by-team look at every franchise’s picks for the 2027 draft, which is expected to be a loaded class.

Arizona Cardinals

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

The Cardinals have all seven of their original picks.

Atlanta Falcons

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

The Falcons traded their seventh-round pick to the Seahawks, giving them six picks.

Baltimore Ravens

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

The Ravens traded their sixth-round pick to the 49ers and their seventh-round pick to the Eagles, giving them five picks.

Buffalo Bills

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Round 7 (via Raiders)

The Bills have all seven of their original picks, plus an additional seventh-round pick that they traded for from the Raiders.

Carolina Panthers

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 4 (via Vikings)

Round 6

Round 7

Round 7 (via Eagles)

The Panthers traded for the Vikings’ fourth-round pick and the Eagles’ seventh-round pick, but their fifth-round pick was traded back to the Vikings, giving them eight total picks.

Chicago Bears

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 6

Round 7

The Bears traded their fifth-round pick to the Patriots for center Garrett Bradbury, giving them six picks.

Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

The Bengals have all seven of their original picks.

Cleveland Browns

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 4 (via Giants)

Round 4 (via Seahawks)

Round 5

Round 5 (via Texans)

Round 7

Round 7 (via Texans)

The Browns traded for both Giants’ and Seahawks’ fouth-round picks, the Texans’ fifth-round pick, and traded their sixth- to the Texans in a pick swap for Houston’s seventh. They hold 10 total picks in the 2027 draft.

Dallas Cowboys

Round 1 (own or Packers)

Round 2

Round 3

Round 6

Round 6 (via Steelers)

The Cowboys’ original first-round pick was traded to the Jets in the Quinnen Williams deal, but is contingent on whether they or the Packers finish worse (as they also have Green Bay’s first-rounder from the Micah Parsons trade). Additionally, their fourth-round pick was traded to the Packers, their fifth-round pick was swapped for the Steelers’ sixth-, and their seventh- was traded to the Eagles. Dallas currently holds five total picks in the 2027 draft.

Denver Broncos

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Round 7 (via Saints)

The Broncos have all seven of their original picks, plus an additional seventh-round pick they received in a trade with the Saints, giving them eight picks.

Detroit Lions

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Round 7 (via Texans or Chargers)

The Lions have all seven of their original picks, plus an additional seventh-round pick that they received in a trade with the Texans, giving them eight picks.

Green Bay Packers

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 4 (via Cowboys)

Round 5

Round 6 (via Eagles)

Round 7

The Packers traded their first-round pick to the Cowboys, but received a fourth-round pick (Rashan Gary trade) from the Cowboys and a sixth-round pick (Dontayvion Wicks trade) from the Eagles, giving them seven picks.

Houston Texans

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 6 (via Browns)

Round 7 (via Patriots)

The Texans traded their fifth- and seventh-round pick to the Browns and their sixth-round pick to the Patriots, while also receiving a sixth- back from Cleveland and a seventh- back from New England. Houston owns six total picks.

Indianapolis Colts

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

The Colts traded their first-round pick to the Jets, and own their remaining six selections.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

The Jaguars have all seven of their original picks.

Kansas City Chiefs

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (via Rams)

Round 4

Round 5

Round 7 (via Jets)

The Chiefs traded for the Rams’ third-round pick (Trent McDuffie) and the Jets’ seventh-round pick (a pick-swap that sent New York their sixth-). They also traded for the 49ers’ sixth-round pick (in a swap that sent San Francisco their seventh-) before flipping it to the Jets for quarterback Justin Fields. Kansas City currently owns seven 2027 picks.

Las Vegas Raiders

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

The Raiders traded their seventh-round pick to the Bills, giving them six picks.

Los Angeles Chargers

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 7 (via Ravens)

The Chargers traded their sixth-round pick to the Saints and their seventh-round pick to the Texans, but traded for the Ravens’ seventh-, giving them six total picks.

Los Angeles Rams

Round 1

Round 2

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

The Rams traded their third-round pick to the Chiefs and their seventh-round pick to the Ravens, giving them five total picks.

Miami Dolphins

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 5 (via Steelers)

Round 6

Round 7 (via Giants; conditional)

The Dolphins traded their seventh-round pick to the Steelers in a pick-swap that gained them Pittsburgh’s fifth-, and also traded for the Giants’ seventh-, giving them eight total picks.

Minnesota Vikings

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (via Eagles)

Round 5

Round 5 (via Panthers)

Round 7 (via Eagles)

The Vikings traded for the Eagles’ third-round pick, their fourth-round pick to the Panthers that gained them Carolina’s fifth-, their sixth-round pick to the Patriots, and their seventh-round pick to the Jets. They also traded for the Eagles’ seventh-round pick, giving them seven total picks.

New England Patriots

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 5 (via Bears)

Round 6

Round 6 (via Texans)

Round 6 (via Saints)

Round 6 (via Vikings)

The Patriots traded for the Bears’ fifth-round pick, sixth-round picks from the Texans, Saints and Vikings’, and traded their own seventh-round pick to the Texans, giving them 10 total picks.

New Orleans Saints

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6 (via Chargers)

The Saints traded their sixth-round pick to the Patriots and their seventh-round pick to the Broncos. They also traded for the Chargers’ sixth-round pick, giving them six total picks.

New York Giants

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 5

Round 6

The Giants traded their fourth-round pick to the Browns and their seventh-round pick to the Dolphins, giving them five total picks.

New York Jets

Round 1

Round 1 (via Colts)

Round 1 (via Cowboys or Packers)

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6 (via Chiefs)

Round 6 (via Eagles or Packers)

The Jets own three first-round picks: their own, the Colts', and the lower of either the Cowboys or Packers. They also traded for sixth-round picks from the Chiefs and the Eagles, but traded their seventh- to the Eagles, giving them nine total picks.

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1

Round 2

Round 4

Round 5

Round 7 (via Cowboys)

Round 7 (via Jets or Ravens)

The Eagles traded their third-round pick to the Vikings, their sixth- to the Packers, and their seventh- to the Vikings. They also traded for seventh-round picks from the Cowboys and Ravens, giving them six total picks.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5 (via Cowboys

Round 7

Round 7 (via Dolphins)

The Steelers traded their fifth-round pick to the Dolphins in a pick-swap that gained them Miami’s seventh-. They also swapped their sixth-round pick for the Cowboys’ fifth- in the George Pickens trade, giving them seven total picks.

San Francisco 49ers

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6 (via Ravens)

Round 7

Round 7 (via Chiefs)

The 49ers traded their original sixth-round pick to the Chiefs in a swap that gained them Kansas City’s seventh-. They also traded for a sixth-round pick from the Ravens, giving them eight total picks.

Seattle Seahawks

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Round 7 (via Falcons; conditional)

The Seahawks traded their fourth-round pick to the Browns and received a conditional seventh- from the Falcons, giving them seven total picks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

The Buccaneers have all seven of their original picks.

Tennessee Titans

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

The Titans have all seven of their original picks.

Washington Commanders

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

The Commanders have all seven of their original picks.

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